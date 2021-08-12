SENIOR NEWS

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced that “OktoBEARfest, presented by Chase,” is returning this year, and tickets are on sale Monday. This year, the event will have over 50 beers on top available for two days: Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. It will be held in Zoo’s Waterfowl Lake Pavilion area, but beer stations located throughout the Zoo to fill up at. It’s not just about beer though. Snack on Oktoberfest-inspired foods while you watch live music, or enjoy your beer as you see the animals. Tickets range from $30 for a non-drinking admission to $75 for a VIP Super Sipper ticket. There’s an early bird special too: purchase regular sampling tickets by noon on August 23 and save $20 off the gate price of $65. All proceeds from the event benefit The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and its conservation programs. Learn more about the event and buy your tickets here.