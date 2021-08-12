SENIOR NEWS

Cancel
September Arts in the Alley day set Grab a beer from the Biergarten at 42 North Brewing and stroll Persons Alley, which will be filled with local artisans and live music from Big J Blues from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5. The event is free. Additional Arts in the Alley events are planned for Sunday, Oct. 3. Elma […]

Fountain, COepcan.com

Fountain Valley Senior Center News & Activities

Fountain Valley Senior Center reopened fully Aug. 2. See weekly schedule of activities below. Connections Café dine-in service resumed on Aug. 9. Reserve & Ride is limited to essential transportation needs only: medical and food related. Call (719) 600-2643. Connections Café meal sites will have frozen prepared meals available as...
Springfield, NHThe Eagle Times

Springfield Senior Center News: August 7, 2021

We are ready to travel again and will be traveling to Lake Sunapee for a luncheon cruise aboard the MV Kearsarge on Wednesday, Aug. 25. Price for this trip is $54 for active members and $68 for non-active members. Sign up for this trip will be Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 9 a.m. for active members and 11 a.m. for non-active members. You can call the center for more details.
Locust, NCStanly News & Press

LOCUST NEWS: Bingo returns to West Stanly Senior Center

There has been an increase in the number of vendors at Locust Farmers Market this summer. The market is open every Thursday through the end of summer. Join on the corner of Main Street and Vella Drive for locally grown produce and handmade crafts. The market will open at 11...
Buffalo, NYstepoutbuffalo.com

Enter to Win 2 Cigar Lover Tickets to the Buffalo Cigar Festival

This article is a paid promotion by one of our advertisers. With these paid articles our goal is to share valuable information with our readers that we think you’ll find useful and interesting. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Buffalo Cigars to give away 2 Cigar Lover tickets to the...
MusicCleveland Scene

Chef Brian Doyle is Back at the Beachland Ballroom to Relaunch the Food Program

After departing in 2015 to launch his gluten-free restaurant, Café Avalaun, chef Brian Doyle has returned to the Beachland Ballroom as chef-partner. The chef was largely responsible for reinvigorating the food service at the storied Collinwood club, while transforming the weekend brunch into a can’t-miss event. Café Avalaun is not going anywhere, he promises.
Atlanta, GAadventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA FOOD AND WINE FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES STELLAR LINEUP OF CHEFS, MIXOLOGISTS FOR THE EVENT’S HIGHLY-ANTICIPATED RETURN SEPTEMBER 9-12

Tasting Tents to Feature New Live Culinary Demos, Barbecue Competition &. Festival Discounts Tasting Tent Tickets For First Responders. Celebrating the rich culinary traditions of the South, the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival (AFWF) is thrilled to announce its stellar lineup of chefs and mixologists, along with new programming this year. Tickets are on sale now for both tasting tents and the intimate dinner series, taking place between Thursday, September 9 and Sunday, September 12.
East Aurora, NYeastaurorabee.com

Taste of East Aurora set for Sept. 11

The Greater East Aurora Chamber of Commerce has announced that its 10th Annual Taste of East Aurora will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, on Main Street between Olean Road and Elm Street. The organizers plan on having 25-plus local East Aurora area restaurants offering their best “Taste” menu items, and there will be a […]
Musicstereoboard.com

Circa Waves at Edinburgh Liquid Room

Circa Waves are an indie-rock band from Liverpool, consisting of Kieran Shudall, Sam Rourke, Colin Jones and Joe Falconer. Scroll down to see all ticket options and prices. See a full list of Circa Waves events here. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Edinburgh's Liquid Room for...
Entertainmentstereoboard.com

Bob Vylan in Bristol - Ticket Options

Official Bob Vylan Bristol, Exchange from £11.00 inc fees View Tickets. Staying the night? Find a place to stay near Bristol's Exchange for this Bob Vylan show. Book Your Stay Today!. The Exchange is a brand new live music venue based in the Old Market on Old Market Street in...
Musicwrir.org

The ABCs of British Breakfast music

This Saturday morning, Gene and Carmen are back as the The British Breakfast gets academic. This week we’ll be running through the alphabet, with band names from A-Z. Tune in for music of the British Isles from the 50’s to 2021!. Show Archive. Play show / Add show to playlist.
Harrisville, WVMarietta Times

Honey Festival held

PARKERSBURG –This weekend, the community got an opportunity to learn more about bees and purchase local honey at the WV State Honey Festival. For about 10 years, Matt Byrd of Harrisville has been beekeeping and harvesting honey with his Byrd’s & Bee’s Honey business. He first got interested after attending a beginners beekeeper course put on by the WVU Ritchie County Extension Service.
Musicthefreepress.ca

Troy Cook to bring live music to Fernie Museum August 26

Troy “Bubba” Cook will perform a mini concert at the Fernie Museum on August 26 featuring songs in his current exhibit, ‘Night Rambles In Shadows With Liquor Store Blues’, which has 31 paintings tied to a Spotify playlist the artist put together. The show will consist of two sets –...
Festivalmyspiltmilk.com

Can Buku's Planet B Be the Last Festival Standing for 2021?

The electronic dance music and hip-hop festival has a few things in its favor including data. The October that once promised a festival a weekend hasn’t panned out. First Voodoo opted to wait until 2022, then Jazz Fest announced that it would do the same, and last Friday French Quarter Festival threw in the towel as well. Now only the October 23 weekend promises a festival and it has two on the docket: the Fried Chicken Festival and Buku’s Planet B. If I were a gambler, I’d bet that Buku is the only one of those festivals that will actually take place.
Yogaedmidentity.com

Same Same But Different 2021 Set Times, Festival Map, and More

Check out all the essential information for Same Same But Different 2021 including the set times, festival map, COVID policies, and more!. Same Same But Different is set to be the first camping festival to return to California in 2021 and excitement is an at all time high. Taking place the weekend of September 9-12 in sunny Lake Perris, attendees will travel from far and wide to celebrate the return of live music as well as partake in a variety of workshops, yoga, art, lake swimming and more! Performing this year are headliners Big Gigantic and STS9 with other highly anticipated sets from CloZee, LSDREAM, J. Worra, and Dirtwire. Not to mention all the local artists represented on the lineup like Red Giant Project, Kaipora, Boostive, Green T, and OFIER.
Public HealthPosted by
Club 93.7

Live Nation Will Require Vaccine For Concertgoers

Live Nation made a huge announcement stating that being Oct 4. concertgoers will be required to have a COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend their concert. Live Nation is the biggest event coordinator/promoter in the game, and if they're saying you have to be vaccinated to attend one of their events you better believe everyone else will soon follow suit.
Maryland StatePosted by
CBS Baltimore

OktoBEARfest Returns To The Maryland Zoo With Over 50 Beers On Tap

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo announced that “OktoBEARfest, presented by Chase,” is returning this year, and tickets are on sale Monday. This year, the event will have over 50 beers on top available for two days: Saturday, October 23 and Sunday, October 24 from 1 to 6 p.m. It will be held in Zoo’s Waterfowl Lake Pavilion area, but beer stations located throughout the Zoo to fill up at. It’s not just about beer though. Snack on Oktoberfest-inspired foods while you watch live music, or enjoy your beer as you see the animals. Tickets range from $30 for a non-drinking admission to $75 for a VIP Super Sipper ticket. There’s an early bird special too: purchase regular sampling tickets by noon on August 23 and save $20 off the gate price of $65. All proceeds from the event benefit The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore and its conservation programs. Learn more about the event and buy your tickets here.
Leominster, MAleominsterchamp.com

SENIOR CORNER

“Breathe the sweetness that hovers in August.” — Denise Levertov. August is a month of balmy weather, beach days and summer vacations. Many cultures call this month the harvest month or the time of harvest. It’s literally the time to reap what you’ve sown, as most vegetables are ready to be harvested. It’s also the last full month of summer so we need to get in as much as we can before the chilly fall days begin. Living in New England, Mother Nature could surprise us at any time!
thegearystar.com

SENIOR CENTER NEWS

Hi Everybody! How’s this week going for you? At least its been a little cooler. Well last Friday was our regular birthday dinner. We had quite a few in to eat, but mostly the meals are carried out. We had enough come in early to have two tables of cards going. One was Skip-Bo and one was canasta. After lunch several played bingo. Winners were Pat Pritehett, Paul Prichett, Freda Hausner, Martha…
Methow Valley News

Senior news: Aug. 11

Margo Young was the winner of the gift basket for the month of July. Congratulations, hope you enjoyed it. We are starting bingo again on the first Monday and third Thursday of each month. Come in and enjoy lunch and play bingo afterwards. I am enjoying cooler weather and less...

