According to Parks and Recreation Director Anne Lane, the main pool should reopen Sept. 8.The Forest Grove Aquatic Center is on track to reopen early next month, according to the city's parks and recreation director. A leak that was discovered earlier this year required crews to cut a long, narrow trench along the whole perimeter of the main pool, Anne Lane said. "We're at the point in the repair process where we're letting the concrete cure, and once it's cured, we'll go ahead and repaint, and that repainting is currently scheduled to take place on Aug. 16," she said. If...