Greenberg Traurig Star Dealmaker On Facing Down Microsoft and Serving 'Good Food and Drink' In Negotiations

Greenberg Traurig, LLP issued the following announcement on Aug. 9. Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) William S. Boyd School of Law will co-host the second annual “Summit for Corporate Governance” on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The summit brings together leaders from business, law, and academia to share perspectives on how to best tackle some of the most pressing governance issues facing corporate boards of directors.