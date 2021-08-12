Greenberg Traurig Star Dealmaker On Facing Down Microsoft and Serving 'Good Food and Drink' In Negotiations
Herald Jongen is a big name in the Netherlands legal scene. He has negotiated with both Microsoft and Google on behalf of the Dutch government. And after 15 years at the independent Dutch firm Loeff Claeys Verbeke, he left with three dozen other partners to open Allen & Overy’s Dutch base in 2000. Almost 22 years later, Jongen again moved, this time to join Greenberg Traurig’s global corporate practice.www.law.com
Comments / 0