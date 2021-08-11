Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Wake County Needs Special Education Teachers – $3500 Incentive

By Karen Clark
foxync.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur district is now hiring Special Education teachers. We are looking for talented and compassionate educators who will support our students in meeting their Individual Education Program (IEP) goals. These teachers monitor and evaluate programs with students with disabilities, maintain confidentiality, and comply with all federal, state, and local laws, regulations, guidelines, and procedures related to the special education program in our district.

foxync.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Special Education
Related
Dare County, NCobxtoday.com

Dare County Board of Education calls special meeting as COVID cases rise

The Dare County Board of Education has called a special meeting for Sept. 1 to review local COVID-19 data since the start of the school year Monday. The meeting will be held at First Flight High School at 5 p.m. and broadcast live on YouTube. In an email to parents, school superintendent John Farrelly said the meeting will also include discussion of local implementation procedures of the StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit.
Bladensburg, MDwashingtoninformer.com

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY EDUCATION BRIEFS: Drive-Thru Teacher Hiring

PGCPS is still in need of hundreds of teachers, and elementary educators are needed by Aug. 3, says a schools retention adviser. So far, several interested applicants have been able to attend a series of drive-thru events to submit their paperwork and to meet school personnel. For details, go to pgcps.org/teachwithus.
EducationSt. Cloud Times

Quality education starts with teachers of proven ability

For several months for various reasons, attention has returned to education. The National Council on Teacher Quality (NCTQ) 2021 report asserts: "The nation needs a strong, diverse teacher workforce to fulfill its promise of equal opportunity for all. The quality of the teacher workforce is of paramount importance in the early grades, a time when teachers bear an extraordinary responsibility — laying the foundational skills that not only will determine students' success in later grades but their future lives.”
Vigo County, INwibqam.com

Vigo County Education Foundation awards local teachers with over $77,000 in grants

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vigo County Education Foundation is set to host an event at 4 p.m. on Aug. 25 to award over 100 mini-grants to local educators. With more than 130 grants in total, the money given to teachers will benefit classroom enrichment opportunities. The presentation will be held at the new Vigo County School Corporation’s Central Office Building Center at 501 W. Olive Street in West Terre Haute, Ind.
Educationteq.com

Special Education: The No Limits Method

If you’ve clicked on this post, it’s likely that you care deeply about the success of students with disabilities, and are seeking new ideas to help foster their success. You might be a teacher, administrator, or a parent who is homeschooling a student with disabilities. If any of these descriptions apply to you, I’m here to tell you about a new avenue to success for these students: the “No Limits Method!”
West Fargo, NDINFORUM

Braddock recognized for work in special education

Each week leading up to their 100th birthday, the Council for Exceptional Children is sharing stories from teachers around the world who have shown a passion, dedication, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of their students. For their first recognition, the Council has recognized West Fargo Public Schools’ Amy Braddock.
Arlington County, VAarlnow.com

Ed Talk: The Special Education Crisis

Ed Talk is a biweekly opinion column. The views expressed are solely the author’s. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA) is a federal law that requires that a free appropriate public education (FAPE) be provided to eligible children with disabilities and ensures special education and related services to those children. Despite those requirements and assurances, special education (SpEd) students in Arlington Public Schools are in crisis. The system that should be supporting and reinforcing them is broken.
Richmond, VAtheunionstar.com

State superintendent announces $1 million grant to support retention of special education teachers

RICHMOND — Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane announced today that the Virginia Department of Education has received a $1 million grant from the U. S. Department of Education to expand state and local efforts to reduce turnover and promote retention of special education teachers. School divisions consistently report special education as their most critical shortage area.
Wake County, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Students quarantined because of COVID? Wake promises a better plan to educate them

The Wake County school system is promising to do a better job of providing instruction for students who will be quarantined this school year due to COVID-19. Last school year, many parents complained that quarantined students did not receive meaningful instruction when they were required to stay home for up to two weeks. On Tuesday, Wake County school administrators will present a plan to provide quarantined students with better access to their teachers and to instructional material.
Simpson County, KYBowling Green Daily News

Simpson County educator named state's top history teacher

A Simpson County social studies teacher will represent Kentucky as he competes for the honor of the top history teacher in the country. Justin Mitchell, who teaches at Franklin-Simpson Middle School, has been named the 2021 Kentucky History Teacher of the Year by the Kentucky Historical Society. “(History) is the...
Educationpcsb.org

Become an educational surrogate for special education students

The Educational Surrogate Parent Program supports students in Exceptional Student Education who need an educational advocate. The program is for students who do not have someone that can legally represent their educational planning matters. They are often in the state foster care system. The free online course is offered through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy