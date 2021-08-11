Wake County Needs Special Education Teachers – $3500 Incentive
Our district is now hiring Special Education teachers. We are looking for talented and compassionate educators who will support our students in meeting their Individual Education Program (IEP) goals. These teachers monitor and evaluate programs with students with disabilities, maintain confidentiality, and comply with all federal, state, and local laws, regulations, guidelines, and procedures related to the special education program in our district.foxync.com
Comments / 0