Mr. CFB: No. 16 LSU

We are 16 days away from the first college football games of the 2021 season and I have to say this:

After what we all went through—players, coaches, and fans—in 2020 we deserve to have a season in 2021 that is closer to normal.

Will we get it? That remains to be seen.

So until then, let’s count down our Sweet 16 teams for the 2021 season to No. 1:

No. 16—LSU

Let’s be perfectly honest here. Following Joe Burrow and the 15-0 national champions of 2019 was going to be an impossible task for the LSU Tigers. Given the total talent losses no one—not even the most loyal supporters of the Bayou Bengals--thought LSU would contend for another national title.

But we didn’t expect LSU to be bad. And they were. It took a pair of unexpected wins against Florida (37-34 in the Swamp) and Ole Miss (53-48) at the end of the season to finish 5-5.

There is already some bad news in Baton Rouge. Junior Myles Brennan, who I projected to beat out Max Johnson for the starting quarterback’s job, broke his arm in a freak accident in early August. There was surgery and he may or may not get back this season. Johnson, a talented lefthander, will be fine.

Ed Orgeron shook up his coaching staff, hiring Jake Peetz, a Joe Brady disciple, as his new offensive coordinator. And he will have weapons. LSU always has weapons. Keep your eye on wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, who set an SEC record with 308 yards of receiving against Ole Miss.

The hiring of Bo Pelini as DC last season was a disaster. Daronte Jones, an NFL veteran, will do better.

LSU will improve. But will it be enough to challenge Alabama and Texas A&M in the SEC West? A total of 16 starters (7 offense, 9 defense) return. LSU plays Alabama on the road and Texas A&M at home. Circle those two dates on your calendar.

Note: The photo above is that of Max Johnson, who is projected to be the starting quarterback at LSU this season, in a game last season with Texas A&M.