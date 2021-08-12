Cancel
How Clipse and the Neptunes Made a Classic With ‘Lord Willin’’

By Brandon Jenkins
The Ringer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second-to-last episode of Volume 1, Jinx and Shea discuss Lord Willin’, the debut studio album by rap duo Clipse. They talk about how the Virginia brothers Pusha T and Malice teamed up with the Neptunes to create classics like, “Grindin’,” “When the Last Time,” and “Cot Damn.” Later, find out who had the best guest verse between Faith Evans, Fabolous, Jadakiss, and Ab-Liva. Then find out what made Jinx blow the whistle during Flagrant Foul. As always, stick around to hear a heated courtroom debate in Deena’s Court and find out who gets to select the featured song at the end of the episode.

www.theringer.com

