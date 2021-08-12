Cancel
John Mayer proves tone is in the hands with an Epiphone guitar and Roland amp

By Rob Laing
MusicRadar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe may tour with a Dumble, Two-Rock and rack of PRS Silver Sky signature models but John Mayer has class with any rig – and this video proves it. The context is unconfirmed right now but the cellphone footage uploaded three days ago on YouTube by user Mic00 looks recent and shows the musician joining a youth band lineup including horns, keys, guitar, bass and drums, for a run-through of his classic Continuum track Gravity.

