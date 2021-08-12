John Mayer proves tone is in the hands with an Epiphone guitar and Roland amp

With Bennifer making a comeback, anything is possible, right? When their whirlwind romance came to a surprising end in 2004, it seemed like the couple was done for good. But now, it’s 2021, and Bennifer is back and better than ever. Now, Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer might be making their own comeback, too. Well, at least they may be according to a compelling new fan theory. What is going on? Jennifer Aniston addressed the dog collar fan theory she’s dating John Mayer, and it’s kind of hilarious.