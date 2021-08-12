Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Oven Roasted Okra

By Brittany Mullins
eatingbirdfood.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkip the fried okra and bake it instead! This method for roasted okra comes together quickly and tastes delicious – perfectly seasoned and a little crispy. It’s my fave way to prepare fresh okra. If you’ve never had okra before, you’re in for a treat! And if you’re from the...

www.eatingbirdfood.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Okra#Vitamins C#Calories#Roasting#Food Drink#Southern#Preheat#Nutrition Serving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Recipesmyrecipes.com

I Discovered the Secret Ingredient for the World's Best Scrambled Eggs

I am one of those odd people who does not like to eat eggs unless they have been blended. So, when it comes to cooking them, I am not the person you should consider an expert when it comes to hard boiled or soft boiled, fried or over easy, poached or coddled or shirred. But you can bet your bottom dollar I am the woman to call about scrambled.
RecipesPosted by
Wide Open Eats

Corn on the Cob With Milk Is the Best Way To Cook Flavorful Corn Every Time

Corn on the cob is one of my favorite BBQ items, yet I still didn't know how to get it quite right, until now! I'm here to share a little hack on this sweet corn side dish that's about to change your life. The best way to successfully make corn on the cob is with milk. Much like mashed potatoes, chowder, and pretty much any dish in the slow cooker, heavy cream or a cup milk goes a long way towards cooking corn the right way. This will probably be your new favorite way to simmer corn and maybe even other veggies, so get rid of the husks and get started!
Recipesmashed.com

Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup Recipe

When you think of a hearty, nourishing soup, you probably also think of the colder autumn or winter months. The same is usually true for chef and recipe developer Susan Olayinka of The Flexible Fridge, but she also knows that there's never a bad time for a great soup. "We are soup lovers in our house, especially in the autumn and wintertime, but we also have it when we are sick or unwell, and it always goes down a treat. There's nothing like an old-fashioned soup, you cannot go wrong: Even in summer, this soup is a hug to your internal system!"
Recipesitalianchoco.com

Fried Ice-Cream Recipe

This fried ice-cream recipe is so easy, beautiful, rich, and creamy! It has a very special luxury taste and is very delicious! You can prepare it for the weekend and surprise your family and friends with a fried ice-cream ball and a cup of coffee or a glass of ice tea – amazing combination! Here is the recipe:
Recipesgoodhousekeeping.com

Slow cooker baked potatoes

All you have to do is prick the potatoes and rub in olive oil, season and then wrap in foil. Cook on high for four to five hours and you'll have perfect, creamy roast potatoes and no need for an oven. Once finished top with your topping of choose, whether...
Recipesrecipes.net

Mashed Potato Balls Recipe

Wondering what to do with leftover mashed potatoes? Turn them into these easy and ultra flavorful potato balls that are loaded with cheese & bacon, too. Cut the peeled potatoes into quarters and put them into a pot. Cover them with 1 inch of water then bring the pot to a boil. Continue to boil until the potatoes are soft. Drain the water then put the potatoes back into the pot.
Posted by
Gin Lee

Hearty beef stew

What's better than a bowl of soup? A bowl of homemade hearty beef stew; that's thickened to your preference. Sometimes when I plan to make this recipe, I prefer to have my butcher do the meat preparation for me (selecting the perfect meat cuts, cutting the meat in chunks, cutting off all the fat, bones, etc), simply because it saves me a little bit of time. However, other times I select nice thick, lean steaks and do this all myself. When making a stew; always try to get the best quality of meat for it. This happens to make a big difference in the stew's desired outcome. There is nothing worse than biting into a cut of meat that's chewy and tough to eat, especially when the meat is the top ingredient of a dish; as it is with this recipe.
Recipesamericastestkitchen.com

How to Make an $8 Steak Taste Like an $18 Steak

Most of us can’t afford to grill a strip steak every night. But we can get a less expensive steak to taste just as good as one. Here’s the truth: If you want big, meaty flavor from a grilled piece of beef, you’re going to get what you pay for. Expensive cuts—such as strip steaks, rib eyes, and T-bones—are expensive because they come from the middle of the steer. As you go farther down the animal, the price tag decreases—but the potential for dry, chewy meat with gamy, liver-y flavor increases.
Recipes12tomatoes.com

4-Ingredient Hamburger Casserole

The easiest casserole you’ll ever make. A casserole made up of just four ingredients might sound like it’s either too good to be true or completely devoid of flavor, but this one is neither of those things. It does have just four ingredients, but it’s very very real and is as tasty as a cheeseburger but with all the comfort of a casserole. I find myself making this on busy weeknights because it’s just so easy to throw together, but unlike some other last-minute meals I’ve tried out, I never hear any whining about this one once we all sit down to dinner.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Pork Steak Recipe

Slow cookers are definitely a game-changer when it comes to preparing a flavorful meal with little effort. Not only can you toss in some ingredients and leave the slow cooker to do the rest, but the long cooking process helps tenderize many cuts of meat. There's no reason to only choose the highest quality cuts of meat once you've tasted the results from a slow cooker.
Recipesthejacksonpress.org

Gooey Butter Cake

If you’re looking for a simple dessert that will wow any crowd, look no further. This Gooey Butter Cake is easy to make and absolutely delicious!. additional powdered sugar for sprinkling (optional) Directions. Step 1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F and lightly spray a 9×13-inch baking dish with...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Old-Fashioned Green Beans And Potatoes Recipe

Are you flipping through cookbooks for a simple summer dish? Look no further! We've found just what you need. Miriam Hahn, wellness coach and recipe developer for You Care Self Care, gave us one of her barbecue-side secrets. We assure you, this old-fashioned dish will taste just like home. Whether...
RecipesPosted by
The Kitchn

Honey Orange Chicken & Veggie Foil Packets

These flavorful foil packets are one of my family’s favorite quick and easy meals. Each one is filled with juicy chicken and fresh, colorful, seasonal vegetables, all tossed in a delicious citrusy honey sauce and grilled to perfection. Plus, you can eat them right out of the packet, which makes cleanup a breeze.
Recipesrecipetineats.com

Roasted Vegetables

Knowing how to make Roasted Vegetables well is a life essential! For the best results? Don’t mix root vegetables with high moisture vegetables like eggplant and zucchini. For the garlic, use smashed whole cloves instead of minced so it won’t burn. Finally, roast in a moderate rather than hot oven so the vegetables have time to sweeten and caramelise evenly!
Mississippi Statethecountrycook.net

CROCK POT MISSISSIPPI ROAST CHICKEN

With only 5 ingredients and delicious seasoning, this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken is a super flavorful and comforting meal for any time of year. I love all the different versions of the Mississippi crock pot recipes. I have shared Mississippi Pot Roast, Mississippi Pork Roast and Mississippi Chicken Breast. But I thought I would do a whole roaster chicken and change up the sauce just a tiny bit from my other version. I love how this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken turned out. My family loved this whole roast because they love the legs and the thighs from the whole chicken as opposed to just chicken breasts. Trust me when I say that you'll want to try this Crock Pot Mississippi Roast Chicken recipe! It's a game changer!
Recipesthecountrycook.net

GRILLED ITALIAN LEMON GARLIC CHICKEN

This Grilled Italian Lemon Garlic Chicken starts with a super flavorful marinade then finished off on the grill to cook and add even more flavor! Healthy and delicious!. This recipe for Grilled Italian Lemon Garlic Chicken is actually pretty light and healthy but you won't even know it! The chicken comes out ridiculously flavorful and tender. Lemon and garlic really work so well with chicken. The lemon naturally tenderizes the chicken so it's perfect to use with chicken breasts! You are going to want to make extra so you can use it in other recipes like a grilled chicken salad or even delicious chicken wraps!

Comments / 0

Community Policy