Oven Roasted Okra

What's better than a bowl of soup? A bowl of homemade hearty beef stew; that's thickened to your preference. Sometimes when I plan to make this recipe, I prefer to have my butcher do the meat preparation for me (selecting the perfect meat cuts, cutting the meat in chunks, cutting off all the fat, bones, etc), simply because it saves me a little bit of time. However, other times I select nice thick, lean steaks and do this all myself. When making a stew; always try to get the best quality of meat for it. This happens to make a big difference in the stew's desired outcome. There is nothing worse than biting into a cut of meat that's chewy and tough to eat, especially when the meat is the top ingredient of a dish; as it is with this recipe.