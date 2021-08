Family-owned and operated since 1970, the Wright County Swappers Meet is the largest outdoor market in Minnesota. Located in South Haven, the market is open Saturdays from sunrise to 1 pm, April through October, and open Fridays and Sundays of holiday weekends as well. They average 200-300 Sellers on any given Saturday, and 400+ on holiday weekends. Vendors vary from week to week, so what is being sold always changes. But with over 200 vendors, there's bound to be something for everyone in the family.