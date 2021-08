Tecno is a brand which is releasing amazing budget phones in the last period. Despite it is not among the main smartphone manufacturer, the brand part of the Transsion group comes up with unique devices providing an incredible quality price ratio. The names of these phones are strange as much as their specifications are awesome. This is a comparison between the specifications of two of the latest budget phones released by the company: Tecno Pova 2 and Tecno Phantom X. The first is one of the best battery phones in the market, while the latter is one of the best affordable camera phones. Through this comparison, you will discover the main differences between these handsets.