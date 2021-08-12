Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Buying Cars

Would You Pay $125,000 For The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing?

Top Speed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGM hopes people will pay a premium because it is the last V-8-powered Cadillac. Along with pricing for the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, we also have pricing for the CT5-V Blackwing, and we’re not sure it’s that great of a deal. The base model CT5-V Blacking starts at $84,990, almost as much as a fully speced CT4-V Blackwing, while the fully configured model comes in at an astounding $125,980! This model is, to some extent, special because it is – quite literally – the very last Cadillac to sport a V-8 engine. That V-8 is a 6.2-liter, supercharged, V-8 that pumps out 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Power can be sent through a six-speed manual or the optional 10-speed automatic. With the manual transmission, you’ll hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds while the automatic will get you there in 3.4 seconds. The CT5-V Blackwing is also a bit faster than its smaller brother, topping out at 200 mph and capable of blowing through the quarter-mile in 11.30 seconds.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cadillac Ct5#The Cadillac#Gm#Gm#Audi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
Related
CarsCNET

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing first drive review: One more than too much

If you want a luxury sedan that'll waft you to the race track and then humiliate some proper sports cars in every hot-lap session, Cadillac's V-Series cars have always been a good choice. The DNA of that line is strong, pulling in experience from General Motors' Corvette and Camaro lineage to create legitimate track day performers.
Detroit, MIDetroit News

Cadillac delivers Blackwings, the brand's last new gas-powered sedans

Detroit — A pair of Cadillac performance cars have begun arriving at dealers, and the CT4-V Blackwing and CT-5 Blackwing aren't just powerful, track-ready racers. They're the last new gas-powered sedans from General Motors' flagship luxury brand, which is going electric by decade's end. The CT5-V, GM says, "is the...
CarsPosted by
thedrive

How the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Avoids Overheating Issues That Killed Corvettes

The LT4 V8 has had cooling issues in the past. With the CT5-V Blackwing, Cadillac wants to make sure that won't happen. At the heart of the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is something familiar: General Motors' screaming 6.2-liter, supercharged LT4 V8. It's the unit found in the outgoing Cadillac CTS-V as well as the C7-generation Corvette Z06. And Cadillac's engineers, eager not to repeat any of the overheating issues that plagued the Corvette, took painstaking measures in optimizing the new car's aerodynamics and cooling.
Lakeland, FLgmauthority.com

Mint 1993 Chevy Lumina Z34 For Sale Is A Cool Under-The-Radar Classic

A dealership in Lakeland, Florida recently listed a mint-condition Chevy Lumina Z34 for sale – a vehicle that we’d normally dub an underrated and inexpensive piece of General Motors history. However, the dealership has bestowed it with a price tag of $16,500. We don’t claim to be experts in Chevy...
CarsRoad & Track

The 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is a Serious M3 Rival

More than once, someone mistakenly called this car the ATS-V. Understandable, given that the CT4-V Blackwing is really the successor to that car, Cadillac's first BMW M3 rival, sporting a different name. In its time, the ATS-V was an important part of Cadillac's quest to become an American BMW. The...
NFLgmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5, CT4 Production Pushed Back To October

Production of the 2022 Cadillac CT5 and 2022 Cadillac CT4 at the GM Lansing Grand River Assembly facility in Michigan has been pushed back to October 18th, GM Authority has learned. The latest production delay follows several previous delays stemming from the ongoing global microchip shortage. This latest delay is also related to the chip shortage, but also several other factors, including lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Buying CarsPosted by
thedrive

Why the Wheels on the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwing Only Come in One Size

It all comes down to the tires. There's no doubt 2022 Cadillac CT4-V and CT5-V Blackwings will take the sports sedan market by storm. How could they not? They're rear-drive sedans that offer manual transmissions. But one detail about them might strike the enthusiast market as odd: There is only one wheel size available from the factory. This means you cannot size the wheels on your Blackwing up or down. Why? It all comes down to the tires.
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing First Drive: Transcending the ATS-V

Imagine telling someone when the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V was new what the world would look like in 2021, when the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing arrives. Would they believe many major automotive brands plan to sunset their gasoline-powered offerings in about another decade? Or that manual transmissions in performance sedans are nearing total extinction—including in the ultimate version of the BMW M3, the Competition model? How about that BMW has also abandoned its traditionally understated German exteriors for a brash, porcine front clip? And of course the reality that the CT4-V Blackwing and its CT5-V Blackwing counterpart will be the final gas-powered V-Series cars from Cadillac?
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Artist Creates Cadillac Blackwing Supercar From CT5-V: Video

The new Cadillac Blackwing sedans are offered as the most track-capable production vehicles to ever wear the Caddy crest, with fire-breathing performance for the weekends, and backside-coddling luxury for the commute. Now, one digital artist is taking things a step further by rendering this new Cadillac Blackwing coupe supercar. Coming...
CarsBMW BLOG

Can the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Take on the BMW M3 Competition?

The last time Cadillac tried to take on the BMW M3, with the ATS-V, it got really, really close. In fact, it took BMW releasing the Competition Package for its F80 M3 to really fight back against the ATS-V. However, the Cadillac did have some issues, which were big enough to make it a bit of a sales flop. For starters, its engine, while powerful and effective, was too coarse and made a lame noise. Neither of its transmission choices were any good and it also suffered from some of the worst interior ergonomics and technology I’ve ever used. Now, though, the all-new Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is here to replace the ATS-V and take a proper shot at the M3.
Buying CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

This Is When You Can Order Your Cadillac Lyriq

The Cadillac Lyriq looks absolutely out of this world and it has the technology to match, including Super Cruise. It's also surprisingly affordable, and with so much style, tech, and luxury, you can be sure that the moment order books open for the new electric SUV, they'll be filled in a matter of moments. If you've been patiently holding off on a new car purchase so that you can get your name down for one of these spectacular machines, you'll be pleased to know that the wait for orders to open is almost over. Cadillac has announced that orders will open on September 18.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

The End of the Show: 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing Is a Spectacular Send-Off

Farewell concerts too often aren't the last of anything. Cream, The Who, Kiss, and even Ol' Blue Eyes himself—Frank Sinatra—all returned to the stage after a so-called final tour. Cadillac, however, does not appear to be bluffing when it says that the CT4-V Blackwing and its larger, V-8-powered CT5-V Blackwing brother will be the last of the gas-powered V cars. Even if plans change and somehow more gas-powered Cadillac Vs come after these, like any farewell tour, the CT4-V Blackwing is something you don't want to miss.
Carsgmauthority.com

Cadillac CT4, CT5 Recalled Over Improper Roof Rail Airbag Deployment

General Motors has issued a safety recall for certain Cadillac CT4 and Cadillac CT5 vehicles for a problem related to the roof rail airbags. The problem: affected vehicles, which range from the 2020 to 2022 model years, may have roof rail airbags that were not installed correctly at the factory. The roof rail airbags may have been installed partially twisted between two of the attachment points, which would prevent the airbag from deploying in the event of a crash. This problem can exist with either the left or right side roof rail airbag systems.
Carsgmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing Laps VIR Faster Than Ferrari 458 Italia

The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing is the most track-capable Cadillac ever. The sheer gravity of that statement doesn’t really come into focus until one starts comparing the new luxury super sedan to other performance vehicles. Now, we’re gaining some insight with regard to just how fast the new Blackwing truly is after a few hot laps at Virginia International Raceway (VIR).
Buying CarsRoad & Track

Cadillac Says 62 Percent of CT5-V Blackwing Buyers Opted for the Manual

Cadillac's CT5-V Blackwing and CT4-V Blacking are two of the coolest new sedans on sale. Why? Because they both offer manual transmissions. So few new performance cars on sale today have three pedals, which means Cadillac is able to occupy the niche with its two newest track-ready four-doors. And according to data from the company, the choice is paying off.

Comments / 1

Community Policy