Would You Pay $125,000 For The 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing?

GM hopes people will pay a premium because it is the last V-8-powered Cadillac. Along with pricing for the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, we also have pricing for the CT5-V Blackwing, and we’re not sure it’s that great of a deal. The base model CT5-V Blacking starts at $84,990, almost as much as a fully speced CT4-V Blackwing, while the fully configured model comes in at an astounding $125,980! This model is, to some extent, special because it is – quite literally – the very last Cadillac to sport a V-8 engine. That V-8 is a 6.2-liter, supercharged, V-8 that pumps out 668 horsepower and 659 pound-feet of torque. Power can be sent through a six-speed manual or the optional 10-speed automatic. With the manual transmission, you’ll hit 60 mph in 3.6 seconds while the automatic will get you there in 3.4 seconds. The CT5-V Blackwing is also a bit faster than its smaller brother, topping out at 200 mph and capable of blowing through the quarter-mile in 11.30 seconds.