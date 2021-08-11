Cancel
Public Safety

54% of Last Week's Stolen Vehicles Taken with Keys

Nashville, Tennessee
 8 days ago

The MNPD strongly encourages Nashvillians to lock their automobile doors, secure any valuables---especially guns, and REMOVE THE KEYS. These simple actions will go a long way in preventing crime and could very well save a life.

So far this year, 646 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. More than 60% of ALL guns reported stolen in 2021 (1,045) were taken from vehicles. Last week, 21 guns were stolen from cars and trucks.

Going hand in hand with vehicle burglaries is vehicle theft. A review of last week’s stolen vehicle reports in Nashville shows that 54% of the automobiles taken (37 of 68) were easy targets because the keys were left inside or made available to thieves. Six of the 68 vehicles stolen were left running without the driver present. Just like guns taken from vehicles, these stolen autos are also routinely involved in criminal activities, including carjackings and robberies.

Named for Francis Nash, a general of the Continental Army during the American Revolutionary War, the city was founded in 1779. The city grew quickly due to its strategic location as a port on the Cumberland River and, in the 19th century, a railroad center. Nashville seceded with Tennessee during the American Civil War; in 1862 it was the first state capital in the Confederacy to fall to Union troops. After the war, the city reclaimed its position and developed a manufacturing base.

