Oil sank for a third consecutive day as Chinese economic data disappointed and the spread of the delta coronavirus variant hurt prospects for global demand. West Texas Intermediate slumped as much as 2.4 per cent as fresh outbreaks in Asia have started weighing on China’s economy, with retail sales growth and industrial output slowing. cases are also at or near records in nations including Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines. Stock markets were also weaker, adding to the pressure on oil.