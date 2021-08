While the third round of stimulus checks was signed into effect by President Joe Biden in March, millions of Americans have received these payments in the last five months. Though many Americans are still struggling financially as the COVID-19 pandemic surges on and the easily transmissible Delta variant has forced cities around the U.S. to re-add restrictions, which some fear may require business to shutdown — hurting an already straggling economy. Hence, progressive lawmakers and Americans continue to push for ongoing stimulus checks.