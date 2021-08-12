Cancel
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series activation requires a GMS supporting smartphone

gsmarena.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brand new Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic from Samsung are the first smartwatches to run on Google’s new Wear OS 3 platform which was developed jointly with the Korean tech giant. In an interesting turn of events, Samsung requires a smartphone that supports Google Mobile Services (GMS) in order to activate the new watches meaning no iOS or Huawei devices will be able to work with the Watch4 series out the box.

