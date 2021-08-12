Try This: Family Fun Carnival, Ridgefield Sausage Fest, Native Plant Walk
The Family Fun Carnival offers fair-style rides and games through Sunday at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds, 17402 N.E. Delfel Road, Ridgefield. Buy $35 wristbands in advance at www.clarkcoeventcenter.com (plus a $3 online fee) or at the gate. The carnival will offer rides for younger children as well. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. today and Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Parking is $6 cash.www.columbian.com
