Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL preseason Week 1 updates and schedule: Justin Fields thrives in debut with Bears

By NFL Nation
ESPN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers opened the 2021 NFL preseason with their Hall of Fame game matchup last week, preseason really kicks off this week, as all 32 teams will be in action for Week 1. It started Thursday night with two games, as first-round quarterback Mac Jones...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
Person
Cam Newton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers Eagles#Nfl Preseason#Eagles#Nfl Network#American Football#Hall Of Fame#The New England Patriots#The Detroit Lions#The Denver Broncos#The Minnesota Vikings#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Seattle Seahawks#Colts#The Carolina Panthers#Wsh#Mia Chi#Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#Espn Stats Information#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
Related
NFLNew York Post

Man punches woman after she slaps him at Steelers game

Fans in the stands continue to duke it out at NFL preseason games. One week after a bloody brawl among fans at a Rams-Chargers game in Los Angeles, video of another fight at the Lions-Steelers game went viral Saturday night. A woman was shown arguing with a man in front...
NFLNFL Analysis Network

This Jaguars-Eagles trade sends Zach Ertz to Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars are heading into the first season of the Urban Meyer/Trevor Lawrence era. Meyer is returning to the sidelines after leaving his job as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2018. Lawrence is looking to continue his incredible football journey following three excellent seasons with the Clemson Tigers. Could they look to make a late-offseason roster addition like Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz to improve their roster?
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Natalie Buffett, Girlfriend Of Cowboys Star Dak Prescott

Just over a week ago, Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott received a special ride to training camp. Not long after signing a lucrative contract, the Cowboys star could have decided to arrive in an unconventional manner – like a helicopter – which we’ve seen from some players. Instead, he opted to hitch a ride with longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Cowboys first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The NFL is a total meritocracy, and that is proven at the start of every season. Training camp and the preseason almost always lead to some players losing their jobs while others rise up the depth chart. The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of roster spots that are up for grabs, in part due to the great depth Dallas has. Their offensive starters are essentially locked into place, but the defense has a plethora of good position battles that are worth monitoring as the NFL season gets closer and closer.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL GM Says It’s ‘Over’ For 1 Star Quarterback

After last year’s perfect 11-0 start ended in disappointment, the Pittsburgh Steelers are eyeing another playoff trip in 2021. That means most of the pressure will lie with a 39-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. As the 2020 season wore on, it became increasingly clear that the Steelers’ starting quarterback was far from...
NFLNBC Sports

Hero of Eagles’ Super Bowl run retires from NFL

Patrick Robinson spent just one season in Philadelphia but Eagles fans will never forget him. And now the veteran cornerback has told the Saints he is retiring, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday. Robinson, 33, spent the last three seasons with the Saints, the team that drafted him in...
NFLchicitysports.com

Is this the reason why the Denver Broncos passed up on QB Justin Fields?

It was a little shocking when former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields fell to the Chicago Bears at No. 11 in the 2021 NFL Draft as the team traded up to land him. Not that Bears fans would complain but going into draft night, there were a few teams ahead of them that needed a quarterback.
NFL247Sports

Video: Bears' Justin Fields gets hit in head, helmet comes off on Bills' Andre Smith sack

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeyes star Justin Fields took a nasty hit to the head on a sack by Buffalo Bills fourth-year linebacker Andre Smith during Saturday's NFL preseason game. Facing a second-and-five situation from Buffalo's 25-yard line at the fourth quarter's 15-minute mark, Fields dropped back to pass and looked left.
NFLESPN

NFL training camp updates: Deshaun Watson, Saquon Barkley return; Lamar Jackson dealing and more

With the first full slate of preseason games kicking off on Thursday, teams continued to work in training camps across the NFL on Monday. That included Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who practiced for the first time in five days, and running back Saquon Barkley, who was activated off the physically unable to perform list and returned to practice Monday for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee early last season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Justin Fields’ NFL Debut

Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Fields crossed paths in college football only once. But they met on the football field as members of the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears respectively yesterday. And Tua liked what he saw from Fields. Speaking to the media after the Bears beat the Dolphins 20-13, Tua...

Comments / 0

Community Policy