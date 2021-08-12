Backroads Biking

Walpole Village, River Road. 10.5 miles. Easy. Total elevation gain 604 feet. From classic New England village to Kansas farm country and back in just over an hour. Walpole is far from being a lost village. Au contraire, it’s one of those surprisingly grand, architecturally intact, monuments to northern New England industriousness. The many white, Greek Revival buildings (columns abound) are all impeccably restored, there’s a spacious town green, nothing is out of place. There have been a variety of economic engines over the years, but now this is the town that Ken Burns, of public television fame, has helped to revitalize. It’s also the home of one of the finest restaurants in New Hampshire, so it requires a couple of bike rides.