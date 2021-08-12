Europe strains for gains, US dollar takes a breather

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 16:. US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well, because it is a Monday, and the market needs a breather. A bit more talk on the airwaves over the weekend about tapering has led to some worries and the renewed march of the Delta variant is still not going away, meaning investors start the week in a slightly hesitant tone. Results season is pretty much done and dusted, so that impetus is also behind us. What is left, however, is earnings from the main retailers who are likely to be more affected than most other stocks from Delta, so they could put a negative spin on things. The big picture remains solid for now with the Fed still printing by the bucket load and stock buybacks flooding into the market after strong results.