Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Europe strains for gains, US dollar takes a breather

By Marc Jones
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Aug 12): European stocks were attempting to equal their longest winning streak since 2017 on Thursday, while the US dollar and bond yields took a breather after US inflation data cooled talk of a rapid reeling-in of Federal Reserve stimulus. Asian stocks had suffered more Chinese jitters overnight after...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Inflation#Us Dollar#Technology Stocks#European#Asian#Chinese#Aegon Aviva#Tui#The Federal Reserve#Treasury#0 465#Fx#Commerzbank#Baidu#Msci
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Airbnb
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold price pauses near $1,800, analysts warn of another selloff

(Kitco News) After seeing double-digit gains Monday, the gold's price action paused just below $1,800 an ounce. And some analysts are now warning of another selloff if the $1,800 level proves to be too strong of a resistance point. Following a flash crash early last week, gold has managed to...
Businessactionforex.com

Gold Rises On A Weaker US Dollar

Weak US consumer confidence on Friday sent US yields sharply lower, feeding through to a bout of concerted US Dollar weakness. That was enough to lift gold sharply higher, rallying by 1.55% to $1780.00 an ounce. I must admit that the power of the gold rally caught me by surprise, but the price action itself contains warnings. Gold continues to trade inversely to the US Dollar, and readers should be under no illusion that a gold position is merely a US Dollar position right now.
Worldkitco.com

U.S. dollar, yen gain after weak China data, amid unrest in Afghanistan

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The dollar rose on Monday against commodity currencies such as the Australian and Canadian dollars, while the safe-haven yen gained as disappointing economic data from China, political tension in Afghanistan, and the spreading Delta virus weighed on risk appetite. The dollar's gains came after...
RetailForexTV.com

Gold Futures Modestly Lower As Dollar Advances

Gold prices are lower Monday morning, as the dollar is showing some strength. Disappointing economic data from China, the world’s second largest economy, is also weighing on the safe-haven commodity. However, the yellow metal’s downside is just modest amid concerns about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus...
WorldPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Asian markets lower amid China, Afghanistan unease

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets declined Tuesday amid concern about turmoil in Afghanistan and unease about China's economic outlook after weak July activity. Investors looked ahead to a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell for an update on the health of the biggest global economy. Traders also were waiting for U.S. sales and factory data.
Marketsinvesting.com

Taliban Victorious, Chinese Economy Slows, Oil Falls - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan capital Kabul amid a chaotic evacuation of remaining westerners. The Chinese economy is slowing down due to the clampdown on localized outbreaks of Covid-19 across the country. That's also hitting oil prices. And U.S. stocks are set to open lower amid reports of the Federal Reserve plotting a speedy exit from asset purchases. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Monday, 16 August.
Worldinvesting.com

Sterling slips as global risk appetite falters; speculators turn bullish

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound slipped against the dollar and was little changed against the euro on Monday, with risk appetite in global markets weak after economic data from the United States and China stirred concern about their recovery from COVID-19. Data on Friday showing a plunge in U.S. consumer confidence and data on Monday showing a sharp slowdown in China's factory output and retail sales growth spooked investors, pausing the 10-day winning streak in European stocks.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Global shares slip on unexpectedly weak Chinese data

LONDON (Aug 16): Global shares slid on Monday after a raft of Chinese economic indicators showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown in the engine of global growth, just as much of the world races to stem the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19 with vaccinations. A 10-day run of gains...
StocksFXStreet.com

Wake Up Wall Street (SPY): Equities set to take breather from record breaking

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 16:. US equity markets look set for a lower opening on Monday, because, well, because it is a Monday, and the market needs a breather. A bit more talk on the airwaves over the weekend about tapering has led to some worries and the renewed march of the Delta variant is still not going away, meaning investors start the week in a slightly hesitant tone. Results season is pretty much done and dusted, so that impetus is also behind us. What is left, however, is earnings from the main retailers who are likely to be more affected than most other stocks from Delta, so they could put a negative spin on things. The big picture remains solid for now with the Fed still printing by the bucket load and stock buybacks flooding into the market after strong results.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

Most Asian currencies tick lower, South Korea's won slips to 11-month low

BENGALURU (Aug 17): Most Asian currencies softened on Tuesday, with South Korea's won slipping to a nearly one-year low, as weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data and rising coronavirus cases in the region raised concerns over growth prospects. China, the region's largest trading partner, logged a sharp slowdown in its July retail...
Stockstheedgemarkets.com

Tech, cyclical stocks pull Wall St lower as China data sours mood

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Aug 16): Wall Street's main indexes fell on Monday, as glum data from China sparked fears of slowing global growth, spurring a risk-off sentiment and a move into defensive stocks amid political turmoil in Afghanistan. The data showed that retail sales, industrial production and urban investment in China...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD regains traction, eyes $1,800

XAU/USD is edging lower at the start of the week. Gold could extend downward correction toward $1,760 in the near term. 20-day SMA forms first technical hurdle at $1,790. Update: After starting the new week on the back foot and edging lower toward $1,770, the XAU/USD pair regained its traction during the American trading hours on Monday and was last seen rising 0.4% at $1,786. In the absence of high-tier data releases, the sharp drop witnessed in the US Treasury bond yields seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to outperform its safe-haven rivals in the risk-averse market environment. Currently, the benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down 4% on the day. Meanwhile, the data published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York revealed that the Empire State Manufacturing Index declined to 18.3 in August from 43, missing the market expectation of 29 by a wide margin.
StocksPosted by
Reuters

European stocks snap 10-day rally as China data drags

Aug 16 (Reuters) - A 10-day run of gains for European stocks came to a halt on Monday following a surprise slowdown in China's economic indicators, with commodity-linked stocks falling the most. The pan-European STOXX 600 index (.STOXX) fell 0.5% to 473.45, easing from a record level scaled last week.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Dollar ends mixed, yen and swiss franc gain on safe-haven buyiing

The greenback ended the day firm against euro and sterling but weakened versus safe-haven yen and the swiss franc due following soft Chinese data and geopolitical tension in Afghanistan. Sources from Reuters on China's industrial output rose 6.4% in July from a year ago, well behind expectations, official data showed...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Dollar languishes near one-week low after consumer sentiment blow

TOKYO (Aug 16): The dollar held near a one-week low versus major peers on Monday, after slumping the most in almost seven weeks on Friday as diving U.S. consumer confidence hurt bets for an early tightening of Federal Reserve policy. The dollar index , which measures the greenback against six...
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

KLCI dips 0.53% as political imbroglio grips nation

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): The FBM KLCI dipped 0.53% in early trade as the investing community awaits with bated breath as to the outcome of the political imbroglio gripping the nation. As the market opened, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin arrived at Perdana Putra to attend the special Cabinet meeting.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD flirts with $1,780 amid lower US Treasury yields

Gold prices have recovered a significant portion of the daily drop. Traders will be watching US data and the FOMC Minutes for the week ahead. Update: Gold prices lack the strength to make any decisive movement on Monday. The prices opened higher but failed to preserve the momentum, and continued to face pressure near the $1,780 mark. The US Treasury yields trade at 1.25% with more than 3% losses, following the disappointing US consumer sentiment. The University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment slumped to 70.2 in August, much lower than the market forecast of a 81.2 rise. US Dollar Index (DXY) recovers from the initial losses on geopolitical tensions and growing concerns of the Delta variant cases in the Asia-Pacific region. The disappointing Chinese economic data exerted pressure on the higher side on the concerns of falling demand. Higher global equity markets and lack of ETF investor buying also weighed on the precious metal.
Worldtheedgemarkets.com

BNM warns of ringgit’s 'heightened volatility'

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 16): Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) warned that the ringgit is expected to continue to be exposed to periods of heightened volatility as Covid-19-led uncertainties linger around the momentum of the global and domestic economic recovery at a time when investors expect a faster pace in US monetary policy normalisation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy