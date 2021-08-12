Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Bend, KS

Barton college hoping to add plumbing program at Great Bend campus

Posted by 
Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following the Barton Community College Board of Trustees voting at the end of July to eliminate the automotive program at the college, staff mentioned they were considering new programming opportunities for the space the automotive department occupied. Little time passed before a new “tenant” was suggested for the space. At...

greatbendpost.com

Comments / 0

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
County
Barton County, KS
Great Bend, KS
Education
State
Kansas State
City
Larned, KS
City
Ellinwood, KS
City
Hoisington, KS
Barton County, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#College Board#The Board Of Trustees#Workforce Training
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Great Bend, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Great Bend City Council agenda (8/16)

The public is free to comment on items not listed on the agenda. Limit comments to three minutes. In the city's joint meeting with the county commission in March, there were initial discussions about creating a county-wide Neighborhood Revitalization Plan. Staff from all cities in Barton County have been working with the county to formulate that plan. It will be a 10-year plan. Great Bend's two targeted areas will remain and there will be new eligibility criteria.
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - August To-Do List

First, the rains of Thursday night and later are not reflected in this report. As of August 10 much of the North Central part of Kansas was still moving from abnormally dry to moderate drought with northeast Barton County falling into that range. The recent rains will help as will the more moderate temperatures. Northwest Kansas still ranges from abnormally dry to a small area of severe drought. The six to ten-day outlook (August 18 to 22) indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 20 to 26) actually indicates more of the same, however, not quite as large a chance of above normal rainfall. This really isn’t good for the dryland soybean crop which could use a lot of rain as it is developing pods. It’s not great for the milo, particularly the later planted crop. Except for late planted corn, the crop is pretty well made.
Kansas StatePosted by
Great Bend Post

Census: Most Kansas counties lost residents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Most Kansas counties lost residents over the past 10 years as the state’s population concentrated in more populous places, including the Kansas City area, new census figures released Thursday showed. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s once-a-decade count of the nation’s population showed that 80 of...
Barton County, KSPosted by
Great Bend Post

Barton County Commission moving meetings to Tuesdays

Barton County Commissioners have decided to move their weekly Commission meetings from Monday mornings to Tuesday mornings, starting next month. Commission Chairman Jim Daily supported the change. “That allows for those folks who are department heads or other citizens to get their Monday mornings over with,” Daily said. “And it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy