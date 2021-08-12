Barton college hoping to add plumbing program at Great Bend campus

First, the rains of Thursday night and later are not reflected in this report. As of August 10 much of the North Central part of Kansas was still moving from abnormally dry to moderate drought with northeast Barton County falling into that range. The recent rains will help as will the more moderate temperatures. Northwest Kansas still ranges from abnormally dry to a small area of severe drought. The six to ten-day outlook (August 18 to 22) indicates above normal temperatures and precipitation. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (August 20 to 26) actually indicates more of the same, however, not quite as large a chance of above normal rainfall. This really isn’t good for the dryland soybean crop which could use a lot of rain as it is developing pods. It’s not great for the milo, particularly the later planted crop. Except for late planted corn, the crop is pretty well made.