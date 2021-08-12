Dead & Company Tour COVID Protocols

Lespecial, a heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a track on the band’s 2020 release, Ancient Homies. Starting on 10/1, the band will travel to upstate NY for a pair of shows, before heading to Portland, ME to support Pigeons Playing Ping Pong at the State Theatre on 10/8. Mid-October will see lespecial host “Le Getaway Part Deux,” a curated overnight music and camping experience at the beautiful Club Getaway in Kent, CT, with support from West End Blend and Cosmic Dust Bunnies. After a 10/28 play at Suwannee Hulaween in Live Oak, FL, lespecial will spend its’ favorite holiday in Asheville, NC for a Halloween throw-down at Asheville Music Hall.
