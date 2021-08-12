Dead & Company Tour COVID Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Legendary Mexican singer Vicente Fernandez was in the hospital Tuesday after taking a fall at his ranch. According to a post on the icon’s Facebook page, Fernandez is on a ventilator and in critical condition after undergoing surgery at a hospital in Guadalajara. His son, Vicente Jr., said his father injured his cervical vertebrae and remains sedated. On August 13, his family shared that the singer remained hospitalized and provided an update on his condition. “Thank you all for your concern and prayers. We are so grateful for so much support,” his family said. The 81-year-old is a cultural icon with more than 50 albums and 30 films. Fernandez is known for performing in mariachi suits and a sombrero. He is one of the best-selling Mexican artists of all time.