The Hype is a design competition where nine of the country's most promising young streetwear designers compete each week to get the "co-sign" from a guest artist as well as the show's three judges. The host is Chris "Speedy" Morman, and the judges — or "co-signers" — are rap superstar Offset, Emmy winning costume designer and stylist Marni Senofonte, and Bephie Birkett, who co-owned streetwear megastore Union. The winner of the eight-episode season gets the title of "The Hype" and a prize of $100,000.