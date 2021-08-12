Surprised by Sentiment

Sentiment is one of the aspects of the market that will never cease to amaze me, no matter how many decades I spend in this field. The case in point right now is bonds. All of a sudden, everyone sees interest rates moving higher. Yet just over a week ago, there was so much chatter about lower rates that the Daily Sentiment Index got to 88, recall it tagged 91 in mid-July). Now there is no talk of rates going lower. No more chatter of yields breaking 1.15%. It's like everyone has forgotten how scared they were of lower rates (at the same time, they have also forgotten how much they loved mega-cap tech).