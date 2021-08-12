Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Surprised by Sentiment

By Authors
Street.Com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSentiment is one of the aspects of the market that will never cease to amaze me, no matter how many decades I spend in this field. The case in point right now is bonds. All of a sudden, everyone sees interest rates moving higher. Yet just over a week ago, there was so much chatter about lower rates that the Daily Sentiment Index got to 88, recall it tagged 91 in mid-July). Now there is no talk of rates going lower. No more chatter of yields breaking 1.15%. It's like everyone has forgotten how scared they were of lower rates (at the same time, they have also forgotten how much they loved mega-cap tech).

realmoney.thestreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Southwest Airlines#Dsi#S P#Invesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksZacks.com

ETFs to Buy on Most-Bullish Wall Street Outlook in Two Decades

Wall Street has been enjoying smooth trading this year with the major bourses hitting a series of record highs lately thanks to solid corporate earnings and an improving economy. The Q2 earnings picture has been one of all-round strength, with aggregate total quarterly earnings on track to reach a new...
StocksStreet.Com

Trading Week Is Off to an Ugly Start

It is very ugly out there Monday morning, with breadth running about four losers for each advancer. There are more stocks hitting new 12-month lows than highs, and the mood among small-cap and growth stock traders has moved from irritation to disgust. For months now, I've been writing about the...
StocksStreet.Com

The List of Negatives Grows as We Deal With Slow Summer Trading

The S&P 500 and DJIA hit new all-time highs on Friday, but the market is struggling with several issues as we start a new week. One of the primary issues right now is that we are in the middle of the dog days of summer, and many market participants are taking a break. Volume has been light, and action has been choppy and inconsistent, but that is pretty typical for August trading.
StocksStreet.Com

I've 'Patterned' an AMC Trade for You

AMC Entertainment (AMC) is up again todayThe stock is now trading back above $35 a shareLately, that has been about all AMC has been able to pull off before the stock drops againI am expecting a drop back to $32 between Tuesday and Wednesday with maybe a threat of $30 by Thursday, before the stock invariably gets bought againThis has been the patt...
StocksZacks.com

6 Best ETF Areas of Last Week

Wall Street delivered a moderate performance last week with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones adding 0.7% and 0.9%, respectively and the Nasdaq Composite losing 0.1% last week. However, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 were at records with longest streak of closing records since March, per a MarketWatch article.
StocksStreet.Com

The 'Good' Is Being Sold Along With the 'Bad' -- And That's Good

Stocks have bounced back from the morning lows, and the DJIA even managed to turn positive, but breadth remains poor at more than 2-to-1 negative, and there are more new 12-month lows than highs. The Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) and Nasdaq are lagging. The positive spin on this action is...
MarketsCNBC

Consumer sentiment can be down for a variety of reasons

David Zervos, Chief Market Strategist for Jefferies, joins The Exchange to discuss consumer sentiment and where the market will go from here. It may not be fears of Covid that's driving consumers away from spending, Zervos says. There are a variety of other factors, as well.
BusinessStreet.Com

Confidence of Consumers Sags as They Feel the Sting of Inflation

It was a big week for inflation readings last week. The July Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 5.4% from the like month a year ago. The Producer Price Index (PPI) was even worse as it climbed 7.8%. However, the most concerning economic reading last week was the August Consumer Confidence Survey from the University of Michigan. It came in at a leve...
StocksStreet.Com

Linde's Charts Point to Higher Ground for Its Shares

Last week Jim Cramer gave a nod to Linde (LIN) , a supplier of industrial and medical gases. "Recent financial results at industrial gas suppliers demonstrate pricing strength amid inflationary pressures," Cramer said. We last looked at Linde on Feb. 9 and wrote at that time, "LIN is ready to...
MarketsStreet.Com

GFF Primed for a Quick Rebound

Griffon (GFF) is a multi-line, international company operating three main business segmentsThe firm has been quite successful in growing across all major metricsIf the second half of 2021 plays out as expected EPS will have skyrocketed by more than 550% since the end of 2013. Dividends more than tripled over those eight years as wellContinuous sha...
StocksStreet.Com

How Jim Cramer Values Nvidia, Nucor Stocks

That was the question dominating Jim Cramer's mind in his latest column on Real Money. "Think about that before you buy or sell anything. You don't want to throw away a perfectly good stock because its p/e is high. I would be more worried if its p/e is low. That's how perfect the market is usually. It's the imperfections that make the best investments," Cramer wrote.
StocksStreet.Com

Procter Is the Stock to Watch Amid ‘Awful’ Macro News Events: Jim Cramer

Stocks continued lower in intraday trading with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 217.40 points, the Nasdaq Composite down 116.17 points and the S&P 500 down 22.67 points. Jim Cramer told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that markets are simply reacting to negative news around the delta variant of the coronavirus and a slowdown in China as well as the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.
Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Climbing Same Uptrend Line

The NASDAQ 100 rallied on Friday again as we continue to see the market go higher, walking along a significant uptrend line that we have been paying attention to for several months now. With this being the case, it looks like we are prepared to go higher given enough time, and I think it is only a matter of time before the buyers come in and overtake the market to reach towards all-time highs. After all, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both have already hit all-time highs. I suspect that it is only a matter of time before the NASDAQ will do the same.
MarketsStreet.Com

The Essence of Exceptional Trading

Most traders tend to believe that the key to exceptional trading is picking great stocks. That does sound quite logical. If you buy stocks that go up more than other stocks, then you will do well. Good stock selection makes trading much easier, but that is just the starting point of exceptional trading. It is what you do after you buy a stock that is going to determine your level of success.
StocksThe Day

Yardeni says 'roaring 2020s' to continue, and stock bulls agree

There's little reason for stock bulls to have an epiphany with the S&P 500 almost doubling from its pandemic lows. But they do have several motives to keep their faith in the equity market. "Earnings have been on fire," Ed Yardeni, the president of his eponymously named research firm, said...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks are flat despite drop in consumer sentiment figures

Stocks were little changed in early trading Friday, as gains for communications and health care companies are checked by weakness in energy and other sectors. Investors had little reaction to economic data that showed a drop in consumer confidence last month due to the delta variant of the coronavirus. The...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar dented as consumer sentiment dives

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell to a one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday, after a survey showed U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade. The University of Michigan said its preliminary consumer sentiment index fell to...
StocksStreet.Com

Why This Low-Down Market!

On Nasdaq we have new highs in the index and at the same time we have more stocks making new lows than new highs. That is highly unusual for a market at new highs, as you can imagine. In February, when Nasdaq had 700-plus new highs, I reported to you...
BusinessDailyFx

US Dollar Pullback Accelerates as Consumer Sentiment Plunges

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: DETERIORATING SENTIMENT MIGHT KEEP FED AT BAY. USD price action hammered across the board of major currency pairs this morning. US Dollar selling pressure is accelerating in response to dismal consumer sentiment. The DXY Index is down over -0.3% on the session as EUR/USD climbs, USD/JPY sinks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy