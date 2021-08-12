Deadline for special enrollment period for American Rescue Plan is August 15th
FREELAND, Mich. - If you are on the hunt for low-cost health insurance, there is a special enrollment program happening right now, but you have to do it by August 15th. Financial Professional Mindy McIntosh says nearly 15 million Americans don't have health coverage, but through the American Rescue Plan enrollment period, they can apply for the advance premium tax credit to get lower cost monthly premiums.nbc25news.com
