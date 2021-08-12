Ten years after the English riots, the government is still in denial about racism
Last week marked a decade since an undercover Metropolitan police officer, known only by his codename V53, shot and killed Mark Duggan, an unarmed 29-year-old father, following a “hard stop” on Ferry Lane in Tottenham. The disturbances that ensued constituted the most serious unrest for a generation. In the four nights that followed Duggan’s killing, police recorded a total of 5,175 individual riot-related offences, 300 police officers injured and five people killed.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 2