Ten years after the English riots, the government is still in denial about racism

By The Guardian view
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week marked a decade since an undercover Metropolitan police officer, known only by his codename V53, shot and killed Mark Duggan, an unarmed 29-year-old father, following a “hard stop” on Ferry Lane in Tottenham. The disturbances that ensued constituted the most serious unrest for a generation. In the four nights that followed Duggan’s killing, police recorded a total of 5,175 individual riot-related offences, 300 police officers injured and five people killed.

