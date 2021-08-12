Ten years after the English riots, the government is still in denial about racism

When I saw Kate Clanchy’s since-deleted tweet pop up on my newsfeed, accusing a Goodreads reader of “making up” a bad review of her autobiographical book Some Kids I Taught and What They Taught Me, I scrolled past without much interest. Authors complaining about book reviews is part and parcel of working in publishing. Not long after, I saw some mutuals commenting on Clanchy’s post, and paused to read. Clanchy had been accused of using racist terms in her book, including, but not limited to, describing her Black students as “chocolate-coloured”, focusing on the shape of her student’s nose as “Ashkenazi”, and sexualising young Muslim students’ wearing of hijabs. Disabled students had similarly been dismissed with ableist language. But, rather than acknowledging Clanchy’s use of harmful stereotypes, and recognising the need for change, many in the literary establishment came rushing to Clanchy’s defence, and to slam her critics.