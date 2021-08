The previously completed merger of social media giant Facebook and Giphy, the largest provider of GIFs, and meme sharing services, has run into a potential roadblock from the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). Following an investigation, the CMA has provisionally found that Facebook’s 2020 takeover of Giphy would negatively impact competition between social media platforms. The deal was announced in May last year and is valued at $400 million, Variety understands. If the CMA competition concerns are ultimately confirmed, it could require Facebook to unwind the deal and sell off Giphy in its entirety. Retrospective examinations of mergers and takeovers are rare,...