JetBlue arrives in London

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJetBlue Airways today (August 12) arrived for the first time in London (Heathrow) with its new Airbus A321-271NX WL. The first flight was operated with N4022J. JetBlue Airways today announced it has officially entered the transatlantic market with new, nonstop service between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and London Heathrow Airport (LHR). The first customer-carrying JetBlue flight between the U.S. and the U.K. touched down at Heathrow just before 10 o’clock this morning, local time. The highly anticipated milestone – aimed at shaking up the transatlantic market with the airline’s award-winning service and attractive fares – marks the first time JetBlue has served a destination beyond the 100+ cities it flies to throughout the Americas. With new service in the United Kingdom, JetBlue now operates in 26 countries.

