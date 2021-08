For those of us who are based outside London, the launch of some new British Airways Southampton routes may well be of interest…. According to HeadforPoints.com, BA CityFlyer will relaunch flights from Southampton to Alicante, Bergerac, Berlin, Faro, Malaga, Mykonos, Ibiza, Palma, and Edinburgh. There are three new routes proposed to Florence, Limoges, and Nice although these have not been confirmed.