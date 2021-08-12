Monarchs split with Explorers on the road

TULSA, Okla. – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak tonight with an 11-6 defeat by the Tulsa Drillers. The Surge got out to another hot start by scoring three runs in the top of the second inning for an early 3-0 lead. Trey Cabbage continued his hot month of August with another solo shot to deep center field to lead off the inning. Cabbage’s 12th home run of the season was his third in as many games and his sixth in his last nine games. Spencer Steer backed up Cabbage with a solo home run of his own to left field for his 11th of the season. With two outs in the inning, Aaron Whitefield singled on a line drive to left field, and then advanced to second on a throwing error by Ryan Noda. Whitefield then swiped his 23rd base of the year as he stole third. Chris Williams brought him home on a line drive to left field and Wichita had the early lead once again.