Sioux City, IA

Monarchs split with Explorers on the road

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa- The Kansas City Monarchs (52-24) only needed one swing—and some clutch pitching—to take game one of a double-header against the Sioux City Explorers (39-37), 3-2, in seven innings. That one swing came from just the fourth batter of the game—a three-run shot from Gabby Guerrero. The right...

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

BaseballPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs can't rally late in Windy City

CHICAGO — The Monarchs dropped Game 2 of a three-game set with Chicago on Saturday night, falling 7-4 as the offense was neutralized for the first six innings by John Baker. The loss is the first of the year against the Dogs. For the first time in his professional career,...
BaseballPosted by
Salina Post

Monarchs defeat Chicago Dogs 6-4

CHICAGO — The Kansas City Monarchs and the Chicago Dogs both came in first place in their respective divisions in the American Association Friday night, but it was the Monarchs who would relish the win over the Dogs. With the 6-4 win, Kansas City (54-25) is now 4-0 against Chicago...
Wichita, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Shockers' Brown finalizes non-conference men's slate

Wichita State men’s basketball head coach Isaac Brown unveiled his full non-conference schedule Monday. Start times and television assignments will be announced next month when the American Athletic Conference releases its 18-game league slate. The defending AAC champion Shockers appear seven times at Charles Koch Arena, beginning with a Nov....
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Arenado homers in 3rd straight, Cards finish sweep of Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game, Tyler O'Neill hit one right after him and the St. Louis Cardinals completed an in-state sweep of the Kansas City Royals 7-2. In the second inning, Arenado and O'Neill hit back-to-back homers for the second time in three games. Arenado's was a two-run blast for his 25th and O'Neill powered his 432 feet over the center field wall for his 20th and a seven-run lead.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Salina Post

Drillers get 4-1 walk-off win against Wind Surge

TULSA, Okla. – The Wind Surge were unable to hold off the Drillers after taking the lead in extra innings as they fell 4-1 in game four of the series. After a near two hour rain delay, the game was then cut down to a seven inning game due to the late start time. The seven innings did not last as both teams were scoreless through seven and extra innings was needed. With Aaron Whitefield placed at second to start the eighth inning, BJ Boyd came through to score Whitefield and break the scoreless tie. Boyd hit a line drive right back up the middle to plate his 48th RBI on the year and the go-ahead run.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge drops third straight game to Drillers

TULSA, Okla. – After a five game winning streak, the Surge are now on the wrong end of a streak as they dropped their third straight game to the Tulsa Drillers. BJ Boyd homered twice on the evening to provide the offense for Wichita. The Drillers got on the board...
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge hammers seven long balls in come-from-behind win

TULSA, Okla.– The Wind Surge capped off the series against the Tulsa Drillers with a come-from-behind 14-8 victory over the Drillers. Wichita was down 6-0 and 8-3 early on but used a big 8th inning to split the series in Tulsa. After today’s victory, the Surge gained another game on second-place Tulsa and lead the division by four games.
Tulsa, OKPosted by
Salina Post

Wind Surge win streak ends in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak tonight with an 11-6 defeat by the Tulsa Drillers. The Surge got out to another hot start by scoring three runs in the top of the second inning for an early 3-0 lead. Trey Cabbage continued his hot month of August with another solo shot to deep center field to lead off the inning. Cabbage’s 12th home run of the season was his third in as many games and his sixth in his last nine games. Spencer Steer backed up Cabbage with a solo home run of his own to left field for his 11th of the season. With two outs in the inning, Aaron Whitefield singled on a line drive to left field, and then advanced to second on a throwing error by Ryan Noda. Whitefield then swiped his 23rd base of the year as he stole third. Chris Williams brought him home on a line drive to left field and Wichita had the early lead once again.
NFLPosted by
Salina Post

Chiefs take a look at their first preseason game

Here's a look back at the Kansas City Chiefs' first preseason game of 2021. Remember, you can catch the Chiefs' games on the local homes of Chiefs football: KINA (910 AM and 107.5 FM) or 99KG (99.9 FM). NEW FACES STARTING ON BOTH SIDES OF THE BALL: Eight players new...
NFLPosted by
Salina Post

Lance throws long TD pass before 49ers lose to Chiefs 19-16

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance threw an 80-yard touchdown pass that led to loud cheers from San Francisco fans and also showed some rookie traits in his preseason debut in the 49ers' 19-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Lance had an up-and-down first performance with a few...
MLSPosted by
Salina Post

Sallói, Pulido score to help Sporting KC beat FC Dallas 2-0

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0. Dallas had its three-game unbeaten streak — which started with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on July 31 —- snapped.

