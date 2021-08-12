Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Wind Surge hammers season high seven home runs

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago

TULSA, Okla. – The Wind Surge powered their way to their fifth straight victory with a team-record 7 home runs on the evening as they hammered Tulsa in game two. Wichita now holds a six game lead over Tulsa in the division standings. The bats traveled with the team to...

