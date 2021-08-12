Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

Today in History - Aug. 12

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Today is Thursday, Aug. 12, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year. On August 12, 1985, the world's worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.) On...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam J. Jones
Person
Judy Garland
Person
Lakeith Stanfield
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Bruce Greenwood
Person
Hank Williams Jr.
Person
Imani Hakim
Person
Pete Sampras
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Japan Airlines Boeing#Congress#Senate#Deering Harvester Co#Mgm#The Strand Theater#Ibm#Russian#Fbi#The U S Supreme Court#Atlanta Athletic Club#Pentagon#Islamic State#Tribune Publishing#The Daily News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021

Today is Saturday, Aug. 14, the 226th day of 2021 with 139 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. They include...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Michael Phelps Married a Miss USA Contestant & Had 3 Kids

Michael Phelps won the most Olympic medals in the history of everything. While he’s rightfully known for his hardware, there’s another side to Michael. Phelps may have broken countless records, but he’s had his heart likely broken too many times to count. The heartthrob with gills has been switching lanes...
CelebritiesNewsweek

Grace Kelly: The Life Story You May Not Know

Grace Kelly was—and is—the epitome of elegance and style. To this day, decades after her untimely death, few even come close. She made her way, at first, as a hard-working model and actor. The daughter of a prominent Philadelphia family, Kelly studied acting, appeared in live television dramas, and finally made her way to the Broadway stage.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Attorney General Merrick Garland, don't prosecute Donald Trump

(CNN) — Did Donald Trump commit federal crimes in his final, desperate attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election?. The latest revelations about Trump's final days in office demonstrate that his behavior was, at a minimum, outrageous. He pressured his acting attorney general, Jeffrey Rosen, to open an investigation of purported fraud in the vote count in Georgia, even though there was no evidence of such wrongdoing. In one call, Trump apparently directed Rosen to "just say the election was corrupt, [and] leave the rest to me."
Religionwfla.com

How Friday the 13th became a superstitious day

TAMPA (WFLA) – From walking under ladders to spilling salt, there are several eerie superstitions. Over the years, Friday the 13th has become a superstition in itself. But why is the day thought to bring bad luck?. Well, it dates back some 4,000 years to the ancient Babylonians because the...
Celebritieswtaq.com

Don McLean gets Hollywood star as ‘American Pie’ hits 50

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Singer-songwriter Don McLean got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, marking the 50th anniversary of his classic single “American Pie.”. McLean, 75, recalled how the almost nine-minute-long song about the loss of innocence in the rock generation had come to define his...
Books & Literatureweku.org

Michael Schaub

Michael Schaub is a writer, book critic and regular contributor to NPR Books. His work has appeared in The Washington Post, The San Francisco Chronicle, The Portland Mercury and The Austin Chronicle, among other publications. He lives in Austin, Texas. For The 'Nickel Boys,' Life Isn't Worth 5 Cents. ,
MoviesRoger Ebert

Melissa Haizlip's Mr. Soul! to Premiere on HBO Max on August 22nd

In his four-star review of the film published on this site, our critic Glenn Kenny wrote that "the clips from the show—and seriously, can someone assemble the entire series and get it on streaming, or physical media somehow—reveal it as a phantasmagoria of Black excellence." “Mr. Soul!” won for Best Music Documentary at the IDA Documentary Awards, the the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Writing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture), the Best Feature Documentary at the Pan African Film & Arts Festival, the Audience Award for Best Feature at the AFI DOCS Film Festival in Washington, D.C., the Audience Award at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival, the Meta Award at the Dallas Videofest/Docufest and made a splash at the BFI London Film Festival and the Tribeca Film Festival.
Kansas City, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Misinformation at public forums vexes local boards, big tech

KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are plenty of places to turn for accurate information about COVID-19. Your physician. Local health departments. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control. But not, perhaps, your local government’s public comment session. During a meeting of the St. Louis County Council earlier this month, opponents of...
Florida Statemainstreet-nashville.com

Today in history: Aug. 4

Today is Wednesday, Aug. 4, the 216th day of 2021. There are 149 days left in the year. On Aug. 4, 1987, the Federal Communications Commission voted 4-0 to abolish the Fairness Doctrine, which required radio and television stations to present balanced coverage of controversial issues. On this date:. In...
SenateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Today in History: Aug. 2

“A single sunbeam is enough to drive away many shadows.” — Francis of Assisi. Today is MONDAY, AUG. 2, the 214th day of 2021. There are 151 days left in the year. On Aug. 2, 1939, Albert Einstein signed a letter to President Franklin D. Roosevelt urging creation of an atomic weapons research program.

Comments / 0

Community Policy