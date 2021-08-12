NH Hunger Solutions

Recently, I had a meeting with a School Nurse Manager to better understand low participation rates in school breakfast. I wasn’t prepared for what she told me. She said that just in her middle school she saw 25 hunger-related nurse visits per day. It is a large school district and she confirmed this is happening in all of the schools. She also thought that those children most likely had not eaten dinner the night before. Hunger is often invisible, except to those teachers and nurses who spend money out of their own pockets to feed hungry children. Parents are doing all they can do but often have to choose between paying for rent or paying for food. In NH 1 in 6 households experience food insecurity and 3 out of 4 of those households have children.