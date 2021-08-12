Cancel
Michael B. Jordan Joins Team Denzel Washington For 'A Journal For Jordan' [TRAILER]

By BridgetEE
myhoustonmajic.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDenzel Washington has been slaying the silver screen ever since since the 80’s, in the 1984 the Academy Award nominated film a Soldiers Story story about racism in a segregated regiment of the U.S Army commanded by white officers and training in the Jim Crow South, Denzel Washington proved as a young actor that he could stand toe to toe with a star studded black cast, and the impeccable career of Denzel Washington just grew from there making him a wish list husband for women around the world while inspiring males to want to be like him. One of those males who happened to idolize him is actor Michael B. Jordan who seems to be walking literally in his foot steps as an actor who moved us in a newer day age film about racism ‘Fruitvale Station’.

