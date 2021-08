The Cody Cubs completed another Wyoming Legion Baseball season with a Single-A State Championship. Cody beat the Cheyenne Hawks on July 28, 2021, 8-2 in the title game. The Cubs had several key performers in their victory. That included the State Tournament MVP Tyler Grenz. He won two games at the state tournament, one of which was the championship game. Grenz allowed only two runs, one earned, on four hits. He walked one batter and finished with five strikeouts.