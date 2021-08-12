Winnsboro Center for the Arts Holds Renaissance Event Featuring Celtic Fiddler Máiréad Nesbitt
Winnsboro Center for the Arts (WCA) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special evening “under the stars” with magical Renaissance festivities Saturday, September 25, at the Winnsboro Civic Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear Renaissance attire as they gather for dinner and appetizers and fun activities including an outdoor marketplace, ale and wine garden, fortune teller, and other 16th century entertainment.www.countylinemagazine.com
