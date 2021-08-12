Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Winnsboro Center for the Arts Holds Renaissance Event Featuring Celtic Fiddler Máiréad Nesbitt

countylinemagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinnsboro Center for the Arts (WCA) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year with a special evening “under the stars” with magical Renaissance festivities Saturday, September 25, at the Winnsboro Civic Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear Renaissance attire as they gather for dinner and appetizers and fun activities including an outdoor marketplace, ale and wine garden, fortune teller, and other 16th century entertainment.

www.countylinemagazine.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alison Krauss
Person
Bjork
Person
Itzhak Perlman
Person
David Bowie
Person
Máiréad Nesbitt
Person
Liz Carroll
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Renaissance#Celtic Woman#Irish#The White House#Pentagon#Carnegie Hall#Radio City Music Hall#The Bowery Stage At#Bar W Ranch#The Winnsboro Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
White House
Related
Theater & Dancebctv.org

Miller Center for the Arts Presents BODYTRAFFIC

BODYTRAFFIC is coming to the Miller Center for the Arts on October 30, 2021! BODYTRAFFIC is a world-class contemporary dance company, known internationally for its Los Angeles-grown, contagious vivacity. BODYTRAFFIC brings the timeless music of Peggy Lee, James Brown, and great American jazz standards to life through an “absolutely joyous and oh-so-entertaining” evening of dance.
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Bismarck Event Center to feature new art

A new art installation outside the Bismarck Event Center will be put on permanent display beginning with a 4 p.m. ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday. The project will replace the three sign panels on the monument outside the facility's south entrance with original art pieces from local artists. It's an effort...
MusicPosted by
Awesome 92.3

The Songs Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Cover on ‘Raise the Roof’

At first glance, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss don't seem like a likely pairing. Plant's history with one particularly famous British rock band in the '70s and Krauss' humble upraising during the bluegrass revival of the '90s would appear to be at odds with one another. But when the duo joined forces in 2007 for a T Bone Burnett-produced album of covers, Raising Sand, suddenly it was clear: Plant and Krauss' voices, even with one 20 years older than the other, melded beautifully.
MusicMic

The gay songwriters who secretly ruled the country charts are ready for the spotlight

Dianne Davidson had a major Nashville record deal starting when she was a teenager in 1970. With her bellowing voice, gutting, emotive lyrics, and folksy sensibility, Davidson didn’t have a problem getting country music’s doors to open wide for her — at first. Her career took off soon after moving to the country music industry hub from West Tennessee at seventeen to make music. Her songs were heavy on the raw sincerity and the folk-acoustic instrumentals that were popular in the ‘70s, combined with a gut-wrenching drift that was all her own. It was only natural to her to be real about everything: the industry was rewarding it, it seemed. Davidson was getting radio play, interviews, and glowing reviews for the four years that followed her debut. But buried in track eight of her highly anticipated fourth album was “Song About Georgia.” It was about her first love, another woman.
Visual Artpilot.com

Two On-Screen Events Feature Art and Life of Van Gogh

The Sunrise Theater presents two unique cinematic experiences on the works and life of Vincent Van Gogh, with introductions by two local art experts Molly Gwinn and Ellen Burke. The Exhibition on Screen (EOS) showing of “Sunflowers” will premiere at the Sunrise on Thursday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. EOS...
Festival96krock.com

Woodstock: Images from the Iconic Festival

The original Woodstock kicked off 52 years ago on August 15, 1969. Nearly 400,000 people descended on Bethel, New York for “3 Days of Peace, Love and Music,” which turned into four days running from August 15-18. Some of the most iconic names in music played the legendary festival including Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Who, Jefferson Airplane, Sly and the Family Stone, The Band, Joe Cocker, Santana, The Grateful Dead, Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young and many more.
Charles City, IACharles City Press

Featured artist brings ‘Multiplicity’ to Charles City Arts Center

Russ Fagle said he hopes his artwork can appeal to people from all walks of life, with different tastes and different ideas of what art means to them. “A lot of artists like to focus in and have one style, one medium and have a very focused presentation with their art, and I totally respect that,” said Fagle, who is the Charles City Arts Center’s featured artist for the month of August. “If I see something that inspires me, I will make a piece of art that’s probably going to be different than what I did yesterday, because everything in this world has so many dimensions and so much depth.”
Monroe, WIBeloit Daily News

Monroe Art Center plans fundraiser

MONROE—Monroe Arts Center’s (MAC) largest fundraiser of the year, It’s a Whole New Season, will be held Aug. 30. The event which was virtual last year will be held live on the grounds of the Monroe Arts Center, at 1315 11th St., featuring a multi course dinner prepared by Russ and Nadine Brown of Pancho and Lefty’s Outlaw Grill. Live music for the evening will be provided by Craig Tuttle on guitar.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Scranton Cultural Center welcomes Dishonest Fiddlers

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will host its third free outdoor summer concert with The Dishonest Fiddlers on Aug. 13. The show will take place outside the Scranton Cultural Center at 420 N. Washington Avenue. “The weather didn’t keep us down last month, even though we had...
West Palm Beach, FL850wftl.com

COVID quilt maker featured at WPB Armory Art Center

(West Palm Beach, Fla.) – On Friday, September 10th, the Armory Art Center will welcome Madeleine Fugate and her COVID Memorial Quilt to West Palm Beach. Since April of 2020, the eighth grader from California has been sewing together quilt squares from all over the country memorializing those we have lost to the COVID-19 virus.
Leelanau County, MIleelanaunews.com

Leelanau is center of art this weekend

It’s all about art this weekend as nearly 200 artists are converging for two multi-day events on the Leelanau Peninsula. Both events are returning after COVID restrictions last year canceled one and forced the second to go to a virtual format. “We’re very excited to have everyone back,” said Rita Witler, co-chair of the Glen Arbor Arts Center (GAAC) Plein […]
Russell Township, OHcoolcleveland.com

Novelty’s Fairmount Center for the Arts Holds Its 45th Juried Art Show

Fairmount Center for the Arts in Novelty is once again holding its annual juried art show, its 45th. Artists from around Ohio who work in all media were invited to submit; out of the approximately 350 pieces Fairmount Center receives each year, around 150 are selected to be on view. The final show is always family-friendly and features an interactive scavenger hunt to connect visitors with the art and promote the center’s fall arts education programs.
Southampton, NY27east.com

Southampton Arts Center August Programs

Summer is in full swing at Southampton Arts Center (SAC). From the return of ICP Talks, this year with a focus on street photography, to a hilarious reading of celebrity autobiographies by their fellow stars to thought-provoking films and panels, there is no shortage of things to do at SAC.
Faribault, MNsouthernminn.com

Paradise Center for the Arts: The art of friendship

This past weekend, I had two girlfriends visit me from Atlanta. Of course, I could not wait to show them Faribault's own art center, the Paradise Center for the Arts, and so I bought tickets to the Merlin play, "Present Laughter." It was a way for me to share with...
Entertainmentvisitsunnysequim.com

Olympic Theatre Arts Renaissance Faire August 21-22

Olympic Theatre Arts will host an outdoor Renaissance Faire on August 21 - 22 at the arts center, 414 N Sequim Avenue. The revelry will start at noon and live performances will begin at 1:30 PM. Tickets may be purchased at olympictheatrearts.org or at the box office from 1 - 5 PM Tuesdays through Fridays. For more information, call (360) 683-7326.

Comments / 0

Community Policy