LGBT+ festival to open in Denmark, Sweden in pandemic shadow

By Associated Press
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark -- Thousands are expected to attend Thursday's kickoff of the 10-day multi-national LGBT+ festival that will include a global pride event in Sweden's southern city of Malmo and a 22-sports tournament to be held in nearby Copenhagen. The event - Copenhagen 2021 - combines WorldPride 'œto celebrate and...

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

