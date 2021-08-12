LGBT+ festival to open in Denmark, Sweden in pandemic shadow

- A showcase of LGBTQIA+ talent from beyond professional practice, encompassing academia and independent research - Architecture LGBT+ are launching an OPEN CALL for an exhibition of talent from beyond professional practice to be exhibited at the Roca London Gallery for the month of September. The exhibition will be part of the Open House festival, London Design Festival and within the Pride In London month. Alongside the opportunity to be part of the physical exhibition, selected participants will be invited as guests onto our upcoming podcast and featured on our website. All work submitted to the Open Call will be presented in an online showcase that chronicles LGBTQIA+ voices emerging across the built environment. A panel of judges will make a selection of submitted work to be part of the physical exhibition at Roca London Gallery and all those that submit will be invited to an exhibition opening event at the gallery. We hope this will be a great opportunity to show off the remarkable talent in our community and a chance to come together and reflect on the importance of LGBTQIA+ perspectives in architecture; especially given all those that have missed out on the opportunity to show their work physically over the past two years as a result of lockdown restrictions.