Sports Headlines for Thursday

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
UNDATED (AP) — Major League Baseball is preparing for its first game in the state of Iowa. The Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees will play in Dyersville on Thursday next to the site used in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams." One of the most famous cornfields in Hollywood history finally has the opportunity to host the real thing. The game was delayed by a year due to the pandemic. The event is part of MLB's increased efforts to grow the game through areas without in-person access to the highest level of the sport.

Posted by
Daily Herald

Harrelson on firing La Russa, state of White Sox

Ken "Hawk" Harrelson was the effusive TV broadcast voice of the White Sox for 33 years before retiring a the end of the 2018 season. It's the reason he was inducted into the Hall of Fame in late July, albeit one year late due to COVID-19. "Probably my biggest joy...
Posted by
Hutch Post

Movie-like ending at Field of Dreams game, White Sox walk-off 9-8

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) — The New York Yankees, the Chicago White Sox and fans all over were in awe at the scene at the Field of Dreams game. The two teams were picked to play among the cornfields, next to the filming site of the 1989 movie in Dyersville, Iowa. It was the first Major League Baseball game in the state, and the White Sox won a 9-8 thriller Thursday night on Tim Anderson's two-run homer in the ninth inning.
MLBESPN

Chris Sale, backed by Boston Red Sox bats, wins in first start since 2019

BOSTON -- Bolstered by Chris Sale's first major league appearance in just over two years, the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding Baltimore 16-2 on Saturday, handing the Orioles their 10th straight loss. Sale, 32, completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up...
MLBBleacher Report

Every MLB Team's Best-Case Scenario for Rest of 2021 Regular Season

Did everything break right for your team this season? Probably not, because even the vaunted Los Angeles Dodgers aren't in first place in their own division with less than two months of regular season baseball to play. Now that we're a little more than a week past one of the...
Posted by
The Spun

Veteran NFL Running Back Released On Sunday Morning

A former Pro Bowl running back was reportedly released by his franchise on Sunday morning. According to multiple reports, the Washington Football Team has released veteran running back Lamar Miller. The 30-year-old running back signed with the NFC East franchise earlier this offseason. However, he will not be remaining with the team.
Posted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Pascal Siakam News

There’s been a lot of speculation about Pascal Siakam’s future in Toronto over the past year or so. Siakam, an NBA All-Star in 2020, has been the subject of several trade rumors over the past season. However, his future in Toronto is reportedly clear. According to reports, the Raptors have...
MLBBleacher Report

Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert Throws No-Hitter vs. Padres in 1st Career MLB Start

Arizona Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert joined one of the most exclusive clubs in baseball Saturday, throwing a no-hitter in his first career MLB start—just the fourth player in league history to do so and the first since Bobo Holloman in 1953. D-backs prospect Tyler Gilbert throws a no-hitter in his...
Posted by
Hutch Post

Royals shut out by Cards Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jack Flaherty pitched six innings of two-hit ball in his return from an oblique injury, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 6-0. Nolan Arenado hit his 23rd homer for St. Louis, which earned its fourth straight win. Tyler O’Neill and Lars Nootbaar also connected.
Posted by
FanSided

Tyler Gilbert throws epic and historic no-hitter in MLB debut (Video)

In his first career start on Saturday, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Tyler Gilbert threw a no-hitter against the San Diego Padres. There have not been many highlights for the Arizona Diamondbacks throughout the 2021 season, as they sit in last pace in the National League standings. But on Saturday, the team will have something they will look back fondly on.
Posted by
ClutchPoints

ESPN anchor accidentally drops n-bomb instead of saying ‘dinger’

The MLB made some bad headlines after the Colorado Rockies game against the Miami Marlins on Sunday was overshadowed by what seemed to be an unfortunate incident regarding one of the fans. It appeared that he dropped the n-bomb. On Monday, reports came that he was actually screaming ‘Dinger’, the name of the Rockies mascot.
Posted by
defpen

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Tyler Gilbert Makes History In First Pro Start

Major League Baseball has been a fixture in North American sports for more than a century, but only four other people have done what Arizona Diamondbacks Pitcher Tyler Gibert did in his first pro start. Dominating the San Diego Padres on Saturday night, Gilbert became the first pitcher in 68 years to throw a no-hitter in his first pro start. Moreover, he joins an exclusive list that only includes four other pitchers who have thrown no-hitters in their first pro start.
MLBFulton Sun

D-backs' Gilbert throws no-hitter in first MLB start

PHOENIX — There was Theodore, Bumpus and Bobo. Now there's Tyler Gilbert. An aspiring electrician, the Diamondbacks left-hander delivered a shocker for the history books Saturday night. Gilbert became the fourth pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his first big league start, lifting Arizona past the San Diego Padres 7-0...
MLBESPN

Fantasy baseball daily notes: Pitcher and hitter rankings for Monday

Monday features just 10 games, but compared to last week's five contests it feels like a full slate. Everything is under the lights, so you have a lot of time to hit your lineups. That said, it's best to start the grind early so you have the best of the available candidates at your fingertips.
Posted by
Hutch Post

Sporting KC wins Saturday

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Alan Pulido scored his third goal in his last three starts, Dániel Sallói added his 11th goal of the season and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 2-0. Dallas had its three-game unbeaten streak — which started with a 2-1 win at Sporting KC on July 31 —- snapped.
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Four Beavers drafted into MLB teams

The 2021 Major League Baseball draft saw four Oregon State University Baseball players sign with professional teams after stellar collegiate careers. Beaver Baseball players Kevin Abel, Chase Watkins, Nathan Burns and Bryant Salgado signed with professional teams during the MLB First-Year Player Draft. In July, the MLB announced the first-year...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB no-hitter tracker: Diamondbacks' Tyler Gilbert throws season's eighth no-no to set modern record

Welcome to the Year of the No-Hitter. Three-and-a-half months into the 2021 season, eight no-hitters have already been thrown, not including multiple unofficial seven-inning no-hitters. The eight no-hitters are a Modern Era record. Four Modern Era seasons (1990, 1991, 2012, 2015) all saw seven no-hitters. The 2021 mark also ties the all-time MLB record from 1884. We've seen so many no-hitters that it may be becoming a problem.
Posted by
Hutch Post

Surge lose to Tulsa Thursday

TULSA, OK – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak Thursday night with an 11-6 defeat by the Tulsa Drillers. The Surge got out to another hot start by scoring three runs in the top of the second inning for an early 3-0 lead. Trey Cabbage continued his hot month of August with another solo shot to deep center field to lead off the inning. Cabbage’s 12th home run of the season was his third in as many games and his sixth in his last nine games.

