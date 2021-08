The UK government has implemented a change in how the NHS Covid-19 app works. In a press release on Monday, the government said that the update will mean fewer contacts will have to isolate. Importantly, it insists that the update "does not impact the sensitivity of the app, or change the risk threshold, and will result in the same number of high-risk contacts being advised to self-isolate". The change in the app's 'logic' comes as disruption caused to individuals and businesses - due to 'pinged' folk staying at home and isolating - has been judged to be too high, and given rise to a phenomenon widely referred to as the 'Pingdemic'.