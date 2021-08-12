Cancel
Global Gesture Recognition Market Forecasts to 2029 and Analysis

industryglobalnews24.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the recent years, various industry verticals have incorporated gesture recognition technology to reduce technical complexity for end users. The sectors such as hospitality and tourism are incorporating this technology due to rising hygiene consciousness, government measures for water conservation, and low cost of maintenance amongst other factors. Additionally, due to the surging use of consumer electronics and Internet of Things, the global gesture recognition market is witnessing significant growth. Major players are investing into research and development activities to introduce various advancements in gesture recognition such as collection of real time data and incorporation of motion sensors in devices to interpret and track the gestures. The combination of 3D depth-sensing cameras and infrared cameras together with machine learning systems provide an in-depth and accurate understanding of the gestures. The penetration of gesture recognition solutions across other industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics and others is anticipated to amplify the growth of global gesture recognition market over the forecast period. The automotive sector, for instance, has incorporated gesture recognition technology on a large scale. For example, the BMW 7 series has integrated feature of gesture technology that recognizes five gestures to control music, incoming calls amongst the other things to enhance the driving experience.

#Gesture Recognition#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Healthcare#Lamasatech#Visipoint#Cagr#Middle East Africa#Playstation Eye#Thalmic Labs
