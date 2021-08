TULSA, OK – The Wind Surge snapped their five-game win streak Thursday night with an 11-6 defeat by the Tulsa Drillers. The Surge got out to another hot start by scoring three runs in the top of the second inning for an early 3-0 lead. Trey Cabbage continued his hot month of August with another solo shot to deep center field to lead off the inning. Cabbage’s 12th home run of the season was his third in as many games and his sixth in his last nine games.