Ketel One Vodka is Giving One Lucky Winner What They Need to Hold a Marvelous Emmys® Viewing Party, all From Their Own Home

By Ketel One Family Made Vodka, Diageo
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Ketel One Family Made Vodka returns as the Official Spirits Sponsor of the 73rd Emmy® Awards Season, and to make things a bit more marvelous for those tuning in from home, Ketel One Vodka is giving one lucky viewer a chance to win all they need to host an Emmys watch party fit for the stars. Starting today, consumers nationwide who are 21+ can enter to win the elements for the ultimate Emmys viewing party for themselves and up to 10 guests (each guest must be 21+). The viewing party will take place during the live television broadcast of the 73rd Emmy® Awards on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

Holbrook, NY
OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

