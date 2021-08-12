When You Need It Most: Emergency Time Off

What an experience to be attending the first major cybersecurity conference since the lockdowns of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cisco Secure returned as a supporting partner of the Black Hat USA 2021 Network Operations Center (NOC) for the 5th year; joining conference producer Informa Tech and its other security partners. Like other Black Hat conferences, the mission of the NOC is to build a conference network that is secure, stable and accessible for the training events, briefings, sponsors and attendees. This requires a robust connection to the Internet (Lumen and Gigamon), firewall protection (Palo Alto Networks), segmented wireless network (Commscope Ruckus) and network full packet capture & forensics and SIEM (RSA NetWitness); with Cisco providing cloud-based security and intelligence support.
