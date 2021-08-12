When You Need It Most: Emergency Time Off

Have you ever gotten lost in the APIC GUI while trying to configure a feature? Or maybe you are tired of going over the same steps again and again when changing an ACI filter or a contract? Or maybe you have always asked yourself how you can integrate APIC with other systems such as an IT ticketing or monitoring system to improve workflows and making your ACI fabric management life easier. Whatever the case may be, if you are interested in finding out how to create your own GUI for ACI, streamline and simplify APIC GUI configuration steps using smartsheets, and see how extensible and programmable an ACI fabric is, then read on.