RIP SENI director: why I made a film about a graffitied artwork, race and mental health

By Charlie Phillips and Ekaterina Ochagavia
The Guardian
 4 days ago

Our latest release on the Guardian Documentary strand is RIP SENI, a film about an event in June 2020 when graffiti reading RIP SENI appeared emblazoned across a public artwork outside the Bethlem royal hospital, a psychiatric hospital in south London. The spray-painted letters drew attention to Olaseni Lewis, a 23-year-old black man who died after being restrained by 11 police officers while in the care of the hospital in 2010. This film follows what happened after the graffiti, as it launches a discussion about race, mental health and injustice in the UK, and the effects on families.

The director, Daisy Ifama, is a film-maker based in south London. She answered some questions about this new short documentary, which she hopes can continue all the conversation threads that came from that graffiti, and exist as a dedication to those who have lost their lives at the hands of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35gr3F_0bPWwVmY00

Tell us more about the origins of your film RIP SENI

At the height of the Black Lives Matter protests in June 2020, someone graffitied RIP SENI on a public artwork outside Bethlem royal hospital. The original artwork, created by the Turner-prize nominee Mark Titchner, was made up of eight placards asking questions about mental capacity and assessment, creating a powerful resonance between the artwork and the new graffiti.

Myself, creative Lizzie Reid and producer Grace Shutti were brought on board by the Lewis family (led by Ajibola Lewis, Seni’s mum) and Lucy Owen, a producer on the Bethlem Gallery’s mental health and justice project that had commissioned the original artwork. We all worked really closely together, over Zoom every week, to create a film that encapsulates many intersecting perspectives, from mental health professionals, to service users and families who have lost loved ones in police custody, prisons and psychiatric hospitals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09COpX_0bPWwVmY00

What is Seni’s Law?

Seni’s Law, officially known as the Mental Health Units (Use of Force) Act 2018, is a piece of legislation campaigned for by the Lewis family and the Labour MP Steve Reed, with an aim to reduce restrictive practices across mental health and learning disability services. The law intends to improve accountability and transparency, by requiring mental health trusts to keep records of occasions when force is used.

All trusts must publish their local policy on the use of restraint and seclusion. These policies must include, for example, training for mental health staff to apply de-escalation techniques, as well as reflective groups to challenge the organisational cultures in which coercion takes place.

Police officers who attend mental health settings are asked to wear body cameras, which can be used as evidence, however their involvement in the law outlines that “this does not apply if there are special circumstances at the time that justify not wearing the camera or keeping it operating”. Furthermore, “a failure by a police officer to comply with the requirements … does not of itself make the officer liable to criminal or civil proceedings”.

It’s important to note that this is a huge cause for concern for the families who’ve lost loved ones, but the mental healthcare professionals we’ve spoken to welcome the law and improving de-escalation practices to help avoid police intervention. Many are hopeful that trusts will go beyond the foundations set out by the law to address wider issues, such as the overuse of coercion among black mental health patients and the need to improve communication with local communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l3tKU_0bPWwVmY00

What is the importance of acknowledging the past, and what lessons do you think have been learned from cases such as Seni’s, and other people you discuss in the film?

Something I think we’ve all learned from working with Aji is the importance of applying pressure and remaining persistent, because these institutions really do rely on you losing momentum. The United Families & Friends Campaign (UFFC), and Marcia Rigg, in particular, are such a core part of the fight for justice in the UK and they are a testament to the power of community support in creating meaningful change.

It’s hard to think about what has been learned from all the cases because there haven’t been any criminal charges brought and people continue to die at the hands of the state. I think what’s become really clear to me is that change is possible, but true justice in this country seems like a really, really distant prospect.

One of the darkest moments when making the film was every time we delivered a new draft, our designer, Lizzie, would go on Inquest’s website to update the number of people who have lost their lives in police custody, and every single time the number was higher, meaning a new person had died. The figure we put in the final version of the film quite quickly became out of date.

What’s your best memory from filming?

Probably our last shoot day, when we held a group discussion with Aji, Marcia Rigg, Anna Susianta and Donna Mooney. Although each family has a different story, they are all joined by a failure in mental healthcare in England and are led by courageous, incredible women.

It was really important to us to show a side in the film that reflects the moments of community support that people don’t see unless they’ve been affected by deaths at the hands of the state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKBFQ_0bPWwVmY00

Have Bethlem staff and service users seen the film and was it helpful to them?

We have various screenings planned across south London and the Maudsley trust. Some will be small screenings with mental health first aiders present to support service user audiences. The response we have had from those who have already seen it has been powerful. This film is a Bethlem Gallery produced film and the gallery is on site at Bethlem royal hospital. The fact that this film came from within the hospital and encourages free – even critical – speech is important to people.

What do you hope the impact of RIP SENI will be on wider audiences?

I hope people are angry and they understand that everything they protested for last summer is happening right here in this country too. I hope for greater conversations around properly funding the NHS health services and mental healthcare for people of colour, particularly black people. And I really hope people are inspired by all those who have spoken out publicly.

