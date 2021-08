CDC released new data Aug. 11 regarding the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people and is recommending all people 12 and older get the COVID-19 vaccine. "CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19," Rochelle Walensky, MD, director of the CDC, said in an Aug. 11 news release. "The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people."