It is possible the ACC views itself as another "DI Ivy League"
If that is the case, then it will be reluctant to ask any current member to leave. Also, it may even be reluctant to implement new "requirements" on its members to increase the importance of football. This is one of the reasons I believe the ACC is heading towards an inevitable divorce similar to what the Big East had a few years ago which was really about the role of football should play within the conference.virginiatech.sportswar.com
