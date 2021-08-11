It is possible the ACC views itself as another "DI Ivy League"

The college sports world was rocked this summer by two momentous events, forever changing the collegiate athletic landscape. In June, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled in NCAA v. Alston that the NCAA violated antitrust laws by restricting athletic scholarships for Division 1 football and basketball student athletes. Shortly thereafter, the NCAA allowed all college athletes, both men and women, to collect endorsement monies for their “names, images and likenesses” (NIL) while still in college. The NCAA surely acted not only because of the Supreme Court’s decision, but because laws granting athletes NIL rights were going into effect anyway in eight states on July 1, with more lined up to do so in the future.