Lari Basilio begins recording new album – and Lee Sklar is playing bass

Kick Off “Hot Jazz Summer” (Salon) with Renditions of Classics by Stevie Wonder, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Lerner & Loewe, Thelonious Monk & More:. Today, world-renowned jazz vocalist Patricia Barber releases Clique, a brand new album of standards captured in breathtaking hi-fi. As the “highly anticipated” (Jazz.fm) successor to Nightclub, her critically-acclaimed and fan-favorite first album of standards, Clique features a tracklist of tunes that Barber has frequently performed as encores throughout her illustrious career. From classics by Rodgers & Hammerstein and Lerner & Loewe to beloved songs from Stevie Wonder, Lee Hazlewood, Thelonious Monk and more, the inspired anthology invites listeners to kick off their “hot jazz summer” (Salon) in “signature Barber fashion” (WBGO).