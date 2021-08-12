Cancel
Lari Basilio begins recording new album – and Lee Sklar is playing bass

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLari Basilio has announced that work has begun on her next studio album, confirming that recording has commenced at the United Recording Studio in Hollywood, California. And, having recruited a number of A-list session legends in the likes of Vinnie Colaiuta, Nathan East and Greg Phillinganes for her previous studio album, it turns out Basilio has wasted no time in assembling an equally formidable instrumental lineup for the follow-up.

