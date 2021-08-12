Cancel
Boston, MA

Morning Bulletin: Boston College News for August 12, 2021

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 4 days ago
The BC Bulletin "Morning Bulletin" feature, will be published every weekday to get you caught up on all of the news and tidbits you will want to know about regarding Boston College sports. It will also include our daily BC podcast "Locked on Boston College" and let you know about the newest episode, and give you listening options right on the site.

Matt Taylor Enters Transfer Portal

Boston College offensive lineman Matt Taylor has entered the transfer portal. The St. Thomas Aquinas (FL.) graduate was a redshirt freshman who came to the Eagles as a preferred walk on. He did not see any game action during his time in Chestnut Hill.

ACC Network Road Trip Hit up Boston College

As the march to the season goes into full swing, the ACC Network has done a nightly deep dive into the various football teams. On Wednesday night they talked Boston College. Hosts Mark Herzlich talked with Robert Kraft, Jeff Hafley, Phil Jurkovec, Zay Flowers, and Alec Lindstrom. You can rewatch the video on ESPN (sorry Comcast users you still will be locked out).

Harrison Roy Destination Official

Former Boston College hockey player Harrison Roy has found his new home, as Lake Superior State officially announced his transfer yesterday. The freshman forward had two goals and an assist during the 2020-21 season.

Locked on Boston College New Episode: Wake Forest, Florida State Previews

On our final episode of opponent previews we look at Boston College football's last two opponents, Wake Forest Demon Deacons and Florida State Seminoles. Mike Norvell's Seminoles are a team that had a tough 2020 but look to rebound with a squad led by quarterback McKenzie Milton, and talented blue chippers up and down the roster. While Wake Forest, led by quarterback Sam Hartman is trying to take that next step, to become a contender in the ACC Atlantic. Can they do that against Boston College, and can Jeff Hafley end the season with two wins?

Also we talk about two Boston College transfer portal updates, Chris Herren Jr. is heading to the Alabama Crimson Tide to play football, and much more!

