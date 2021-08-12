Maybe that is true under the current environment

However, if the SEC goes from being a "college conference" to a "pro league," then people may view it differently. Particularly, if the league includes other historically blue blood programs from other regions of the US. The addition of Oklahoma and Texas is just the first step in the SEC's plan. Now what the end goal of this "plan" is still unclear to the public. It is even possible that the SEC (and ESPN) hasn't define the end goal yet because it is waiting to see how things play out with the media models (i.e. a shift from cable/satellite to streaming).