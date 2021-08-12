Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Introducing the 2021 Standard-Times Wrestling Super Team and Honorable Mention

South Coast Today
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe four-year wrestler wrapped up his career by going 8-4 at 126 pounds this year as New Bedford enjoyed an unbeaten regular season. Duval was instrumental in helping the Whalers capture their second-straight South Sectional team title and make their first appearance in a state final in more than a decade. “He got impressively better,” said New Bedford coach Steve Sentes. “This year he was a tough one to beat. He progressed a lot. He was really good at his takedowns and winning matches. He didn’t get many pins. He was one I relied on when I needed a win.”

www.southcoasttoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Teixeira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrestle#Honorable Mention#Messing#Combat#Sophomore Thompson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lake Mills, WIhngnews.com

Girls soccer: Stelter earns WSCA honorable mention All-State honors

Lake Mills junior forward Ava Stelter was voted Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association honorable mention all-state in voting held recently. Stelter, the Capitol Conference Player of the Year, finished with 35 goals and four assists in just 12 contests of an injury-shortened season for an L-Cat team that posted an 8-3-5 record.
Brockton, MAEnterprise

Unveiling the 2021 Enterprise Wrestling All-Scholastic Team

The senior showed he could excel in different weight classes during his career, including during the 2021 abbreviated season in the 285-pound weight class. … Went 3-0 in his final season wrestling for the Boxers. … Finished his career with a record of 84-44. … Won the Division 1 South Sectional title in the 220-pound weight class in 2020. … Will play football at Union College. … “Naz learned the sport of wrestling quickly and started to make an impact by his sophomore year. True leader on and off the mat,” said Brockton coach Deshawn Fentress.
Johnston, RIjohnstonsunrise.net

JHS wrestling honored by RIIL

Johnston High School wrapped-up it's wrestling season much later than usual this year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the wrestling season was pushed back from its normal November start to April. The season almost didn’t happen for Johnston student-athletes. The school was originally not planning on offering the sport because of COVID-19.
MLBbeverlyreview.net

All-State baseball team honored

Four area baseball players were named to the Illinois Baseball Coaches Association All-State team, including St. Rita’s Bobby Atkinson (Heartland Community College) on the Class 4A team and, on the Class 3A team, St. Laurence’s Kevin McCormick (University of Evansville) and Marian Catholic’s Donovan McIntyre (Kent State University) and Eddie King (University of Louisville). McIntyre was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the recent Major League Baseball draft. (Review file photos)
WWESouth Coast Today

2021 Standard-Times Wrestler of the Year: New Bedford's Damase Amaral

Most wrestlers would be happy to win by forfeit, but not New Bedford’s Damase Amaral, the 2021 Standard-Times Wrestler of the Year. “He would get mad,” said New Bedford coach Steve Sentes. “He wanted to be out there wrestling.”. Amaral agreed, “It’s tough because you do the sport for four...
WWEPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Lower Burrell Council honors Burrell wrestling team

Lower Burrell Council honored the red hot Burrell School District wrestling team with a proclamation Monday for capturing its 15th straight WPIAL Class AA wrestling title. Josh Shields, head coach of the Burrell wrestling team, and about a half dozen players received the proclamation at Monday’s council meeting. “This team...
Rutland, MAThe Landmark

Rutland LL teams honored at concert

RUTLAND — The weekly concerts that kicked off this month in anticipation of the town’s 300th anniversary next year have been drawing a friendly crowd to the common in front of Community Hall. In addition to the food and ice cream trucks, Milk Room Brewery tent, and music by electric...
Dartmouth, MASouth Coast Today

Whaling City American All Stars win John B. Steele DYAA All Star Invitational Tournament

DARTMOUTH — The Dartmouth Youth Athletic Association hosted the 12U portion of their 46th annual All-Star bash at Crapo Field this past weekend. Opening on Friday evening, with hot and muggy temps, into Saturday with temperatures in the mid-90s, the fourteen All Star squads that were made up of SouthCoast, Rhode Island and Cape Cod teams battled their opponents as well as scorching temperatures in pursuit of a tournament championship.

Comments / 0

Community Policy