Introducing the 2021 Standard-Times Wrestling Super Team and Honorable Mention

The four-year wrestler wrapped up his career by going 8-4 at 126 pounds this year as New Bedford enjoyed an unbeaten regular season. Duval was instrumental in helping the Whalers capture their second-straight South Sectional team title and make their first appearance in a state final in more than a decade. “He got impressively better,” said New Bedford coach Steve Sentes. “This year he was a tough one to beat. He progressed a lot. He was really good at his takedowns and winning matches. He didn’t get many pins. He was one I relied on when I needed a win.”