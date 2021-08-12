Top Women in Business: Kimberly Halbauer of Fifth Third Bank

McCabe Russell, P.A. was named to the Top 50 Women Owned Businesses in Baltimore by the Baltimore Business Journal in 2020. We are 100% women-owned. As a women-owned business, we empower our members to grow within the firm and in their own lives, striking the right work/life balance that remains elusive to so many others. While our work as attorneys is laser-focused on protecting the best interests of our clients, our goal as a company is to help our women members reach new professional heights while pursuing their own paths to success. We do this by purposely remaining selective about the cases we take, offering mentorship opportunities to less experienced team members, and promoting from within to ensure our clients are always represented in the best possible light. “In my career, I tend to see fewer persons who look like me,” said Associate Attorney Raylynn T. Best James. “While on the path to becoming an attorney – and even now – I find that I am a part of a male-dominated field. There are some amazing male attorneys in the field, many of whom I learned from, but I really longed to be in the consistent presence of fearless and amazing female attorneys. At McCabe Russell, I get to come in to work every day and know that I am just as worthy, just as educated, and have just as much potential as my male counterparts. It really is a great feeling to be a part of an awesome team that exudes female empowerment in every sense of the phrase.” Since 2009, McCabe Russell, P.A. has provided thoughtful, competent counsel to clients seeking divorce and family law-related services in Maryland. We offer a unique and diverse perspective to our clients, because our team members come from diverse backgrounds. Our founding partners have earned a reputation as fierce litigators and negotiators on behalf of traditional and LGBTQIA+ clients, handling a wide array of needs. Our commitment to working at the highest ethical levels, and treating our clients and their cases with dignity and discretion, allows us to provide a safe and comfortable environment for families and individuals alike. We understand that telling a stranger the intimate details of your life can be a challenge, but we also know first-hand that those details are a critical component of a successful strategy. That is why our clients are given unshakeable legal and emotional support. A successful case relies on mutual trust and respect, and we owe it to our clients to be as honest with them as they are with us. Recognized as leaders in our field Our award-winning attorneys have been recognized by legal associations and the Better Business Bureau, as well as rating services such as Super Lawyers, for the work they do on behalf of clients and their families. The partners and associates are heavily involved in community service and have been recognized for their pro bono legal efforts throughout Maryland. Both partners are Certified Best Interest Attorneys and provide experienced counsel in the areas of collaborative law, mediation, and parenting coordination.